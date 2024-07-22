U.S. Women's National Team to Play Iceland in International Friendly at Q2 Stadium

July 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin, TEXAS - The United States Soccer Federation today announced that Austin's Q2 Stadium will host the United States Women's National Team's (USWNT) international friendly against Iceland on Thursday, October 24, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. CT. The match will be broadcast live on TBS, Max, Universo, and Peacock.

"As the first-ever team to play at Q2 Stadium, it's always a privilege to welcome the U.S. Women's National Team to Austin," said Austin FC President Andy Loughnane. "We're honored to host them for their first match following the 2024 Paris Olympics."

In 2021, the USWNT defeated Nigeria 2-0 in the first-ever match at Q2 Stadium in front of a sold-out crowd. Last year, the USWNT returned to Q2 Stadium and beat the Republic of Ireland 2-0 in front of another sellout crowd.

Both the U.S. Women's and Men's National Teams are now scheduled to play October friendlies in Austin, with the USMNT facing Panama on Saturday, October 12. Combined, the USWNT and USMNT have won all six (6) of their all-time matches at Q2 Stadium without conceding a goal.

Austin FC Season Ticket members and Waitlist Members have access to ticket pre-sales for the match beginning Wednesday, July 24 at 10 a.m. CT and 1 p.m. CT respectively. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. CT on Friday, July 26.

