D.C. United Sign Cameroonian Midfielder Boris Enow from Maccabi Netanya

July 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United have signed midfielder Boris Enow from Maccabi Netanya in the Israeli first division, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC). The Black-and-Red have signed Enow to a three-and-a-half-year deal through 2027 with an option in 2028.

"Boris is a talented midfielder with a strong work ethic who is coming into the prime of his career," Ally Mackay, D.C. United General Manager and Chief Soccer Officer, said. "He reads the game well and will be vital in bolstering our midfield. We are looking forward to integrating Boris into our squad and welcoming him to the nation's capital."

Enow joins the Black-and-Red after spending the 2024 season in the Israeli first division with Maccabi Netanya. He signed with the Israeli club on July 1, 2021, after one season with RC Lens B in the fourth division of France. The midfielder would make his debut with Maccabi Netanya on Aug. 28, 2021 in a 0-0 league draw against Hapoel Haifa. Enow scored his first goal for the club on Oct. 16, 2021 in a 4-2 league win over Maccabi Tel Aviv. In three seasons, Enow has appeared in 105 matches across all competitions for Maccabi Netanya, scoring four goals and recording two assists before signing with D.C. United.

Prior to signing with Maccabi Netanya, the Cameroon native spent the 2020 season with French side RC Lens B. Enow signed with RC Lens B on July 20, 2020 and would appear in eight matches across all competitions. He made his debut on Aug. 22, 2020 in 2-1 win over FR Haguenau. The midfielder recorded his first assist for the club two matches later on Sept. 2, 2020 in a 3-2 league win over ASM Belfort. Across eight matches, Enow recorded two assists and started every single match for RC Lens B, playing a total of 720 minutes before moving to Maccabi Netanya in 2021.

Enow began his professional career with Brasseries Academy in Cameroon before he signed for Portuguese club FC Porto's U-19 team on July 1, 2018. After one season, Enow would work his way up and officially sign for FC Porto B in the second division of Portuguese soccer in 2019. In one season with FC Porto B, the midfielder appeared in 13 matches, scoring two goals while amassing 419 minutes played on his way to win the UEFA Youth League. Enow has also played for the Cameroonian youth national team at the U20 level making his debut on July 22, 2018 at the age of 18 years old.

Boris Enow

Position: Midfielder

Birthplace: Cameroon

Country: Cameroon

Birthdate: 03/30/2000

Age: 24

Height: 5'10''

Weight: 155 lbs.

Status: International

