Earthquakes Announce Filipino Heritage Night on September 21

July 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today they will host Filipino Heritage Night on Saturday, September 21, when they take on St. Louis CITY SC at PayPal Park. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT. The Quakes will be partnering with the Filipino American Arts Exposition (FAAE), a local nonprofit known for their annual Pistahan Parade and Festival in San Francisco, to organize the event.

The night will feature pregame Filipino cultural performances in the Epicenter, while a special event ticket will include a limited-edition Filipino Heritage Scarf, pregame access to the SKYY Vodka Lounge, and a postgame meet-and-greet with current San Jose midfielder and Philippine National team player Michael Baldisimo. Additional information on activities, events, and Filipino food options will be announced at a later date.

"We're excited to partner with the San Jose Earthquakes for Filipino Heritage Night, celebrating our vibrant community, culture, and cuisine," said FAAE President Al Perez. "Showcasing our rich cultural tapestry at PayPal Park sparks pride and fosters community empowerment. We are proud to be woven into the fabric of San Jose's diverse multi-ethnic community, and together with the Earthquakes, we look forward to an unforgettable evening of celebration and unity. We encourage all community members to attend the match and join us in commemorating this special occasion."

