LAFC Transfers Defender Mamadou Fall to FC Barcelona of Spain's La Liga

July 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) announced today that the club has transferred defender Mamadou Fall to FC Barcelona of Spain's La Liga.

"Fall is a player with incredible potential and exceptional talent," LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington said. "He began his professional journey at LAFC, and we are excited to see him join not only one of the top clubs in the world, but also a great environment for his continued development. We wish him nothing but the best in his career at Barcelona."

Fall, 21, initially joined FC Barcelona on September 1, 2023, on loan, and made 22 appearances (20 starts), registering two goals and one assist in 1,758 minutes for Barcelona Atlétic, also known as Barça B, of the Real Federación Española de Fútbol.

Fall signed with LAFC at the age of 18 on June 4, 2021. The Senegal native appeared in a total of 36 MLS regular-season matches for the Black & Gold (30 starts) over two-and-a-half seasons, scoring five goals. Overall, Fall made 42 appearances across all competitions for LAFC, registering six goals and one assist.

Prior to joining FC Barcelona, Fall completed a one-year loan with La Liga's Villareal CF. During that 12-month loan period, Fall registered three goals in 1,988 minutes for Villareal B. He also made two appearances for Villareal's senior squad, playing one game in the Copa Del Rey vs. St. Amalia on Nov. 12, 2022, and one match in La Liga.

TRANSACTION: LAFC transfers defender Mamadou Fall to La Liga team FC Barcelona.

