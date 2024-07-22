CF Montréal Academy Women's Program Qualified for 2024 Ligue1 Québec Final Four

July 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - CF Montréal Academy Women's Program, co-founded by BMO, has qualified for the 2024 Ligue1 Québec Final Four at the end of the regular season on Sunday.

The Women's Program ended the regular season in first place in Pool A with a 10-5-1 record and the league's highest-scoring offense with 38 goals. CF Montréal striker Esther Brossard finished as the league top scorer for a second year in a row with 15 goals in 16 games.

"Our goal of finishing first in our pool has been achieved, but there's still a lot of work to be done to win the title," said head coach Julie Casselman. "There was a lot of learning, particularly at the end of the championship, which will serve us well for the playoffs."

In their quest for a double, the defending Montreal champions will face Royal Sélect Beauport in the semi-finals on Sunday, July 28 at 4:00 pm EDT at Centre Nutrilait. The match is open to the public free of charge. The other semi-final will bring together AS Blainville and CS Mont-Royal Outremont.

The final will take place on Saturday, August 3, at 3:00 pm EDT at Complexe Sportif Bois-de-Boulogne in Laval. The winning team will then go on to compete in the Women's League1 Canada inter-provincial Championship, from August 9 to 11 in Hamilton, Ontario, at Tim Hortons Field.

