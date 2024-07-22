Captain Luciano Acosta and Luca Orellano Highlight MLS All-Star Festivities in Columbus

July 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The best of the best in MLS gather this week in Columbus, Ohio for the 2024 MLS All-Star Game and All-Star week festivities. Leading the MLS All-Stars into the week where they will take on the best in Mexico's top flight, Liga MX, is The Orange and Blue's very own Luciano Acosta (who was voted captain of the MLS side for the second year in a row) and first-time All-Star Luca Orellano.

Miles Robinson, also named an All-Star for the first time with FCC and the second time in his esteemed MLS career, will not be in attendance as the center back travels to Paris, France to represent Team USA at the 33rd Summer Olympics.

With festivities running all week, FCC first team and academy players will be at the forefront all week.

Acosta, along with a collection of MLS representatives, will first take on Liga MX at Lower.Com Field in the All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T on Tuesday night. Acosta will participate in the Touch Challenge presented by Crest, the Cross and Volley Challenge presented by AT&T and the Crossbar Challenge presented by Gillette Labs.

Earlier in the day on Tuesday, as well, Academy standouts Stefan Chirilla and Will Kuisel will represent The Orange and Blue at the MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate, putting the best of the best from MLS NEXT academy programs together at Historic Crew Stadium.

On Wednesday night the main event, the 2024 MLS All-Star Game, kicks off at 8 p.m.. For those not making the trek north-east to watch the game live, FC Cincinnati is hosting a watch party in partnership with Rhinegiest. In addition to watching the match at Rhinegeist Brewery in the historic Over-The-Rhine neighborhood, an FC Cincinnati player will be in attendance to sign autographs from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Trivia will also be hosted at half time of the event.

The family-friendly event begins at 5 p.m. From there, the free event celebrates all of FCC's All-Stars and the first 100 guests will receive a beer token courtesy of Gary The Lion!

