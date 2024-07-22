U.S. Women's National Team to Host 2025 UEFA Women's Euro Qualifier Iceland at GEODIS Park on October 27

CHICAGO | NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) will host Iceland at GEODIS Park presented by AT&T in its second match following the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Sunday, Oct. 27th at 4:30 p.m. CT. The match will be the second of a two-game series (also Oct. 24th in Austin, Texas) between the USWNT and Iceland and will be televised on TNT, Max, Telemundo and Peacock.

The fall fixture will mark the second time the USWNT has played at GEODIS Park after debuting at the largest soccer-specific stadium in the United States and Canada on Feb. 19th, 2023 in a 1-0 victory over Japan in the SheBelieves Cup in front of 24,471 fans. Additionally, the United States Men's National Team have also made GEODIS Park their home, hosting Ghana in an international friendly on Oct. 17, 2023, a 4-0 win.

Iceland is ranked 14th in the world and eighth in Europe and finished second place in Group A4 in UEFA Women's Euro Qualifiers, securing a berth in the 2025 tournament. The USA last played Iceland on Feb. 23, 2022, a 5-0 win in Frisco, Texas in the final match of the SheBelieves Cup.

TICKETS

Presales for the match will begin Tuesday, July 23rd and conclude on Friday, July 26th at 8 a.m. CT.

Coaches Circle and Presidents Circle members supporting the U.S. Soccer Development Fund can receive individual customer support and concierge services for their ticketing needs. Clickhereor contactcircles@ussoccer.orgfor more information.

EXCLUSIVE PRESALES FOR NASHVILLE SC SEASON TICKET MEMBERS AND U.S. SOCCER INSIDERS

Nashville SC Premium Season Ticket Members (10 a.m. CT), Season Ticket and Next Act Members (12 p.m. CT), and Partners (1 p.m. CT) can enjoy a presale window beginning Wednesday, July 24th and ending Friday, July 26th at 8 a.m. CT. Nashville SC Season Ticket Members will receive an email with their presale code and information.

For the opportunity to buy tickets before the general public, fans should also consider becomingU.S. Soccer Insiders. Membership is free for Standard Insiders.Learn more.

