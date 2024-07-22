FC Dallas Acquires Angolan International Midfielder Manuel 'Show' Cafumana on Loan from Maccabi Haifa

July 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas announced today that the club has acquired Angolan midfielder Manuel 'Show' Cafumana on a one-year loan, with an option to buy from Maccabi Haifa of Ligat ha'Al. Show will occupy an international slot on the roster, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

The Angolan midfielder joins Dallas after a season with Maccabi Haifa, playing 31 times across Ligat ha'Al, Gavia haMedina, UEFA Europa League, and the UEFA Europa Conference League. Prior to Maccabi, Show spent three seasons (2021-23) with Bulgarian first division side Ludogorets Razgrad making 73 appearances across all competitions. With Ludogorets, Show won back-to-back efbet Liga titles (2022, 2023), the 2023 Tsar's Cup and the Bulgarian Super Cup in 2022.

Show signed a five-year contract with Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille on July 16, 2019. He was loaned to Portuguese club Belenenses SAD for the 2019-20 Liga NOS season, appearing 26 times for Belenenses across all competitions. Show spent 2020-21 in Liga NOS on loan with Boavista alongside FC Dallas Academy alum Reggie Cannon. He registered 33 appearances for the Portuguese club.

A Clube Desportivo 1º de Agosto youth academy product, Show debuted professionally in 2017 at age 17 with 1º de Agosto. With 1º de Agosto, Show won 3 Girabola championships, an Angola Cup and a Super Cup.

Show debuted with the Angolan National Team at age 19 in an international friendly versus South Africa on March 21, 2018. He has made 31 total appearances with Angola and has represented his country in the Africa Cup of Nations. He is currently seeking the nation's second-ever World Cup berth ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 which will take place in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Manuel Luís Da Silva 'Show' Cafumana

Position: Midfielder

Date of Birth: March 6, 1999 (25)

Birthplace: Luanda, Angola

Nationality: Angola

Height: 5-10

Weight: 165 lbs.

