Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. D.C. United

July 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United begins the Leagues Cup 2024 Group Stage Friday when it hosts D.C. United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The match is set to kick-off at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, while fans can also tune-in to radio calls on 92.9 The Game and La Mejor.

Since 2023, Major League Soccer and LIGA MX pause their regular seasons each summer, allowing all 47 first division professional clubs in both leagues to compete in the World Cup-style, official Concacaf sanctioned tournament, which will qualify the top three finishers for the Concacaf Champions Cup. Leagues Cup 2024 will kick off Friday, July 26, and will feature 77 games hosted at stadiums throughout the U.S. and Canada, with the Final taking place on Sunday, August 25.

Atlanta was placed into Group East 7 with D.C. United and Santos Laguna. The top-two teams in each group will advance to the Knockout Rounds.

Atlanta holds an all-time record of 10-7-1 against D.C. United in MLS regular season play: 6-2-0 at home and 4-5-1 on the road in the series. The sides have split two regular season matches in 2024, with each team winning the away fixture.

Atlanta is coming off a 2-1 win against Columbus Crew on Saturday as Stian Gregersen recorded the first brace of his professional career.

Saba Lobjanidze recorded both assists and now leads Atlanta in assists (seven) and is tied for the team-lead in goals with six in 2024.

According to Sportec Solutions, Atlanta ranks second in MLS in expected goals this season at 50.1.

Heading into the MLS pause for Leagues Cup, Atlanta sits above the playoff line in ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings on 28 points. D.C. United is 13th on 26 points.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.