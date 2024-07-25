Preview: Inter Miami CF U19s to Participate in the "2024 Supercopa de Monterrey"

The 2005 category of Inter Miami CF will travel to Mexico to take part in the 2024 Supercopa Monterrey. Rayados will host several of the best U19 academies in the world to enjoy a tournament in one of the 2026 World Cup host venues.

Inter Miami will be one of the two teams representing Concacaf in the FIFA sanctioned competition, along with hosts Rayados (Mexico). River Plate (Argentina) and Palmeiras (Brazil) will be representing Conmebol and Real Betis (Spain) and Lazio (Italy) will be representing UEFA.

The Estadio Monterrey and the Rayados Training Center will open their doors from July 27 to August 2, where the Herons will play a minimum of four matches, including two group stage matches and depending on their results, semifinals, and final or consolation matches.

Inter Miami will face Lazio and River Plate during the group stage, with the first match set to be played on Saturday, July 27 at 10:30 a.m. ET against the Italian side. The Club will then face los Millonarios on Sunday, July 28 at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The grand final of the 2024 Supercopa Monterrey will be played at the Estadio Monterrey on Friday, August 2 at 10:30 p.m. ET where the ninth anniversary of its inauguration will be celebrated.

