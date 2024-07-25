Minnesota United Sign Joseph Rosales to New Contract

July 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United has announced that the club has signed fullback Joseph Rosales to a new three-year contract, with a club option for 2028.

"I am very happy to be here with Minnesota United. It's what I've been working hard towards, so I thank God I'll get to continue to be with the team and the community," said MNUFC defender Joseph Rosales. "I will always give it my all and contribute with my grain of sand to help my teammates defensively, offensively and by providing more assists to be able to achieve our goal to win the MLS Cup. It is important to me and that's what this team is fighting for every day."

"Joseph has been an important part of our club for the past three seasons and has proven to his teammates, coaches and the fans that he belongs in Minnesota," said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad. "We look forward to him continuing to excel on and off the field and his ongoing contributions to the club's future success."

Joseph Rosales initially joined Minnesota United on loan from CA Independiente of the Liga Panameña de Fútbol in August 2021. Following the end of the 2022 campaign, Rosales became a permanent transfer for the club.

Since joining the Loons, Rosales has made 81 game appearances, including 48 starts, across all competitions, having scored three goals and recording 16 assists. During the 2024 season, Rosales has been a force for Minnesota as a fullback, having provided a season-high of 10 assists. From April 21 to May 18, Rosales had five consecutive games where he provided at least one assist, ranking him second in MLS for consecutive games with assists.

Prior to joining Minnesota United, Rosales played three seasons with CA Independiente where he made 38 game appearances and scored two goals.

Rosales currently plays for the Honduras Men's National Team. He made the U23 Men's Team that was a part of the 2020 Olympic Qualifying Tournament and qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where Honduras won one game against New Zealand. He made his senior team debut in the World Cup Qualifying match against Jamaica on March 30, 2022. Since then, Rosales has made 16 appearances with the senior team. He recently represented Honduras in the FIFA international window in March, where he made the Starting XI during a friendly against El Salvador that ended in a 1-1 draw.

Transaction: Minnesota United signs fullback Joseph Rosales to a new three-year contract with a club option for 2028.

VITALS

Joseph Rosales

Position: Fullback

Date of birth: 11.06.2000 (23)

Height: 5'11

Weight: 161

Birthplace: Tegucigalpa, Honduras

Citizenship: Honduras

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.