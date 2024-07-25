Inter Miami CF Signs Defender David Martínez on Loan

July 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MIAMI - Inter Miami CF announced today it has signed defender David Martínez on a one-year loan from Argentine side Club Atlético River Plate until July 2025, with an option to make the transfer permanent at the conclusion of the loan. The Paraguayan international defender reinforces the Club's backline ahead of a key stretch of the 2024 season.

"We're pleased to bring in defender David Martínez on loan from River Plate. David comes with experience at the highest levels, playing for both club and country, and is ready to contribute," said Chief Soccer officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson. "We believe this addition helps us strengthen our defensive options and we're excited to bring him onboard to help us compete for titles in the crucial last few months of the season".

"I'm really happy and excited to join Inter Miami. I was thrilled about the opportunity to come here. Finally, it's happened, and I'm really happy to get this new chapter in my career started," said Martínez. "The goal here is to help the team, keep growing, and hopefully, win some titles."

Martínez, 26, joins the Club after previously playing the entirety of his career in Argentina. He has represented River Plate and Defensa y Justicia since making his professional debut in 2018 and amassed 118 appearances across all competitions to date. Notably, the center back has earned valuable experience competing at some of the most prestigious club competitions in South American fútbol, making 22 Conmebol Copa Libertadores and eight Conmebol Copa Sudamericana appearances, and brings winning experience after previously winning seven titles: one Conmebol Copa Sudamericana (2020), two Argentine First Division titles (2021 and 2023), two Supercopa Argentina titles (2019-20 and 2022-23) and two Trofeo de Campeones titles (2020-21 and 2022-23).

The Buenos Aires, Argentina, native began his career developing at the youth ranks at River Plate before going on to make his professional debut with the first team in 2018. Martínez then went on to make 77 appearances across all competitions in three different spells (2018-2020, 2021-2022 on loan and 2023-2024) at the club - including 16 Copa Libertadores appearances - registering two goals and three assists and helping River Plate win six titles: two Argentine First Division titles (2021 and 2023), two Supercopa Argentina titles (2019-20 and 2022-23) and two Trofeo de Campeones titles (2020-21 and 2022-23).

After initially breaking into the first team at River Plate, Martínez was transferred on loan to fellow Argentine top flight side Defensa y Justicia for the 2019-20 season before the transfer was made permanent in 2020. In all, he registered 41 appearances for Defensa y Justicia, including six Copa Libertadores and eight Copa Sudamericana appearances, recording two goals and two assists. Notably, he was a mainstay in the team throughout the competition as Defensa y Justicia clinched the Copa Sudamericana title in 2020, including playing the full 90 minutes in the 0-3 win over Lanús in the final.

On the international level, Martínez has represented Paraguay's senior national team 11 times since making his debut in 2021, scoring once. Notably, the defender made four appearances for Paraguay at the 2021 Conmebol Copa América. Additionally, at Inter Miami he will join up with two fellow Paraguay internationals in midfielders Diego Gómez and Matías Rojas.

TRANSACTION: Inter Miami CF signs defender David Martínez on a one-year loan from Argentine side Club Atlético River Plate until July 2025, with an option to make the transfer permanent at the conclusion of the loan.

Name: David Martínez

Pronunciation: dah-veed mar-tee-nez

Position: Defender

Height: 6'0"

Born: 01/21/1998

Age: 26

Birthplace: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Nationality: Argentina, Paraguay

