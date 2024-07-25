San Diego FC Signs Defender Patrick "Paddy" McNair

July 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) today announced the Club has acquired Northern Ireland international Patrick "Paddy" McNair and signed the defender to a three-year contract through the end of the 2027 MLS season with a Club option for an additional year. McNair joins San Diego FC as a free agent after the completion of his contract with Middlesbrough in June. SDFC has also reached an agreement with West Bromwich Albion F.C. of the English Championship to loan McNair for the remainder of 2024. McNair will occupy an international roster spot and join SDFC in January pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

"Paddy is another addition to our Club that will be invaluable as we prepare for our inaugural season in MLS," said SDFC Chief Soccer Officer Tyler Heaps. "He is a center-back that is extremely comfortable in possession and has the versatility to play a number of roles within our team. His wealth of experience and leadership as the captain of Northern Ireland will be a tremendous asset to our roster and locker room. We are excited to welcome him to San Diego and have him join our Club in January."

The Ballyclare native will join San Diego following an accomplished career in England, having played for Manchester United, Sunderland, Middlesbrough, and now West Brom, with 274 matches played at the club level to date.

"Joining San Diego FC is an exciting new chapter in my career," said SDFC Defender Paddy McNair. "When I first heard of San Diego, I had this gut feeling of excitement to play outside of England and have a chance to play in MLS. It's going to be very special to be a part of history. I look forward to bringing my experience to the team and building a team San Diego can be proud of."

McNair signs with SDFC after an accomplished stint at Middlesbrough, where he made 219 appearances for the club. McNair joined Middlesbrough in June 2018, making his Boro debut in a 3-0 home win against Sheffield United, with his first goal for the club coming in a 1-1 draw with Millwall the following month. McNair was named Boro's Player of the Year in 2021.

McNair joined the Manchester United Academy at the age of 14 and made his way from the academy to the first team. He signed his first professional contract with Manchester United in 2011, making his professional debut as a teenager in the Premier League, starting in a 2-1 win over West Ham United in September 2014.

After making 27 all-time appearances for United, the Northern Ireland international moved to northeast neighbors Sunderland in June 2018. He appeared in 28 matches all-time for Sunderland during his two seasons with the Black Cats, ending the 2017/18 season in impressive goalscoring form, bagging four goals in his last five games before joining Middlesbrough.

At the international level, McNair has represented his country at the U-17, U-19, U-21 and senior level. He helped the Northern Ireland senior team reach the European Championships for the first time in their history in 2016 and continues to be an integral part of the squad as the team's captain, making over 65 international appearances for the Northern Ireland National Team to date.

McNair joins SDFC as the fifth player signing in club history, alongside goalkeeper Duran Ferree, forward Marcus Ingvartsen, midfielder Jeppe Tverskov, and winger Hirving "Chucky" Lozano.

TRANSACTION: San Diego FC signs free agent Paddy McNair to a three-year contract through the end of the 2027 MLS season with a Club option for an additional year effective January 1, 2025. SDFC has also reached an agreement with West Brom of the English Championship to loan McNair for the remainder of 2024.

Name: Paddy McNair

Position: Defender

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 176 lbs

Born: April 27, 1995

Age: 29

Birthplace: Ballyclare, Northern Ireland

Previous Club: Middlesbrough FC

