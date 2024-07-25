Inter Miami CF to Kick off Leagues Cup 2024 Action Hosting Club Puebla on Saturday

July 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami Form Leading Into Leagues Cup 2024

Inter Miami will enter Leagues Cup 2024 action in search of a third consecutive win at home following two MLS regular season home wins in its past two matches, with the team defeating Chicago Fire FC 2-1 on Saturday, July 20, and Toronto FC 3-1 on Wednesday, July 17 in its most recent games.

In all, Inter Miami has been in strong form playing in the Club's home ground at Chase Stadium, recording eight wins, two losses and three draws at home thus far in the 2024 MLS regular season.

Leagues Cup 2024

The second edition of this Concacaf-sanctioned competition features all 18 clubs from the Mexican league, LIGA MX, and all 29 clubs from Major League Soccer (MLS) representing the U.S. and Canada. These 47 clubs will compete in a World Cup-style club tournament from July 26 to August 25, 2024.

All the clubs, except the champions from each league, are ranked and divided into three groups based on their performance (ranks 1-15, 16-30, and 31-45). There are 15 groups, each made up of one club from each rank tier. The clubs in each group are selected to ensure they are geographically close to each other and evenly matched in skill.

The tournament is divided into two geographical regions, East and West, to cut down on travel. The East has seven groups and the West has eight, with Inter Miami having been drawn into Group East 3 alongside LIGA MX sides Club Puebla and Tigres UANL. The league champions from the previous year, Club America from LIGA MX and Columbus Crew from MLS, automatically move to the Round of 32, skipping the initial group stages. The top-ranked LIGA MX can host games in their home venues up to certain stages of the tournament, depending on their rankings. For example, the highest-ranked club can host games up to the Round of 16.

What is at Stake?

Leagues Cup 2024 will determine three teams that will qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, with the winner of Concacaf Champions Cup representing the region at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Inter Miami Previously in Leagues Cup Action

Inter Miami claimed its first-ever title with a victory over Nashville SC in the Leagues Cup 2023 final at GEODIS Park in Nashville. The final was highlighted by a screamer from the Leagues Cup 2023 Best Player and Top Scorer Lionel Messi, and a stellar performance in the decisive penalty shootout from Leagues Cup 2023 Best Goalkeeper winner Drake Callender.

Fresh Signing

On Thursday afternoon, Inter Miami announced the signing of defender David Martínez on a one-year loan from Argentine side Club Atlético River Plate until July 2025, with an option to make the transfer permanent at the conclusion of the loan. The Paraguayan international defender reinforces the Club's backline ahead of a key stretch of the 2024 season.

Scouting Club Puebla

The Mexican side will visit South Florida following the team's first four LIGA MX Torneo Apertura matchups, with the team currently sitting 13th out of 18 teams in the standings with four points from one win, two losses and a draw. Puebla most recently fell 1-2 at home against Atlas on Friday, July 19.

Former Vancouver Whitecaps FC striker and Canada international Lucas Cavallini has been the team's main goal threat thus far in the LIGA MX Torneo Apertura, with the frontman recording four goals in the first four matches.

What's Next?

After Saturday's fixture, the team will close out its Leagues Cup 2024 group stage matches as part of Group East 3 on the road. Inter Miami CF travel to Houston, TX to face Tigres UANL on Saturday, August 3 at NRG Stadium at 8 p.m. ET.

The knockout round matchups will be determined once the group stage comes to an end.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.