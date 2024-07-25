Charlotte FC's 2024 Leagues Cup Roster Unveiled
July 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
Charlotte FC have annouced the 28-man roster that will be participating in 2024 edition of Leagues Cup:
Kristijan Kahlina - Goalkeeper, #1
Bill Tuiloma - Midfielder, #6
Ashley Westwood - Midfielder, #8
Karol Swiderski - Forward, #9
Brecht Dejaegere - Midfielder, #10
Liel Abada - Forward, #11
Brandt Bronico - Midfielder, #13
Nathan Byrne - Defender, #14
Ben Bender - Midfielder, #15
Kerwin Vargas - Forward, #18
Joao Pedro Reginaldo - Defender, #20
Jere Uronen - Defender, #21
David Bingham - Goalkeeper, #22
Nikola Petkovic - Midfielder, #23
Jailyn Lindsey - Defender, #24
Tyger Smalls - Attack Midfielder, #25
Chituru Odunze - Goalkeeper, #26
Nimfasha Berchimas - Forward, #27
Djibril Diani - Midfielder, #28
Adilson Malanda - Defender, #29
Junior Urso - Defender, #30
George Marks - Goalkeeper, #31
Patrick Agyemang - Forward, #33
Andrew Privett - Midfielder, #34
Nicholas Scardina - Defender, #35
Brandon Cambridge - Midfielder, #36
Iuri Tavares - Midfielder, #38
Jahlane Forbes - Defender, #40
LEAGUES CUP 2024
July 26 - August 25
All of the clubs from MLS and Liga MX will compete in 2024 Leagues Cup: an annual, month-long tournament. Tickets are on sale now!
Philadelphia Union vs. Charlotte FC - Saturday, July 27th (Subaru Park Stadium)
Charlotte FC vs. Cruz Azul - Wednesday, July 31st (Bank of America Stadium)
