Charlotte FC's 2024 Leagues Cup Roster Unveiled

July 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC have annouced the 28-man roster that will be participating in 2024 edition of Leagues Cup:

Kristijan Kahlina - Goalkeeper, #1

Bill Tuiloma - Midfielder, #6

Ashley Westwood - Midfielder, #8

Karol Swiderski - Forward, #9

Brecht Dejaegere - Midfielder, #10

Liel Abada - Forward, #11

Brandt Bronico - Midfielder, #13

Nathan Byrne - Defender, #14

Ben Bender - Midfielder, #15

Kerwin Vargas - Forward, #18

Joao Pedro Reginaldo - Defender, #20

Jere Uronen - Defender, #21

David Bingham - Goalkeeper, #22

Nikola Petkovic - Midfielder, #23

Jailyn Lindsey - Defender, #24

Tyger Smalls - Attack Midfielder, #25

Chituru Odunze - Goalkeeper, #26

Nimfasha Berchimas - Forward, #27

Djibril Diani - Midfielder, #28

Adilson Malanda - Defender, #29

Junior Urso - Defender, #30

George Marks - Goalkeeper, #31

Patrick Agyemang - Forward, #33

Andrew Privett - Midfielder, #34

Nicholas Scardina - Defender, #35

Brandon Cambridge - Midfielder, #36

Iuri Tavares - Midfielder, #38

Jahlane Forbes - Defender, #40

LEAGUES CUP 2024

July 26 - August 25

All of the clubs from MLS and Liga MX will compete in 2024 Leagues Cup: an annual, month-long tournament. Tickets are on sale now!

Philadelphia Union vs. Charlotte FC - Saturday, July 27th (Subaru Park Stadium)

Charlotte FC vs. Cruz Azul - Wednesday, July 31st (Bank of America Stadium)

