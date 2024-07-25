Timbers Announce Leagues Cup 2024 Roster
July 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers today announced their Leagues Cup 2024 roster. Portland's 28-man roster includes its newest signing, forward Mason Toye, and Timbers2 defender Tyler Clegg, midfielder Adolfo Enríquez and forward Kyle Linhares.
The Timbers are set to open their Leagues Cup account this weekend as they host LIGA MX side Club León on Sunday, July 28 at Providence Park. A part of West 5 Group, Portland will also host the Colorado Rapids in the group stage of the international tournament in a midweek matchup on Thursday, August 1. All Leagues Cup matches will be streamed live on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish.
The group stage of the Leagues Cup tournament marks the entrance for 47 teams from the two top-tier leagues in the U.S. and Canada (Major League Soccer) and Mexico (LIGA MX). The tournament features 77 matches in four weeks during the summer where both leagues will pause their respective seasons. Every team will play two matches in the group stage, with the top two teams from each group, as determined by points, advancing to the Knockout Stage Round of 32. Each club is allowed three roster changes based on different criteria through the beginning of the tournament up until the start of the Quarterfinals.
Portland Timbers Leagues Cup 2024 Roster
Goalkeepers (4): Maxime Crépeau, Trey Muse, James Pantemis, Hunter Sulte
Defenders (9): Miguel Araujo, Claudio Bravo, Tyler Clegg, Larrys Mabiala, Zac McGraw, Eric Miller, Kamal Miller, Juan Mosquera, Dario Zuparic
Midfielders (8): David Ayala, Diego Chara, Adolfo Enríquez, Evander, Marvin Loría, Santiago Moreno, Cristhian Paredes, Eryk Williamson
Forwards (7): Antony, Nathan Fogaça, Tega Ikoba, Kyle Linhares, Felipe Mora, Jonathan Rodríguez, Mason Toye
