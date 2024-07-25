Minnesota United FC at Seattle Sounders FC Preview

July 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Minnesota United travels to the Pacific Northwest on Friday to face Seattle Sounders FC in the Loons' first Group Stage game of Leagues Cup 2024.

Minnesota enters this year's Leagues Cup tournament having won at home last week in MLS regular-season action against the San Jose Earthquakes. The Loons benefited from a San Jose own-goal on top of a header goal scored by Bongokuhle Hlongwane to carry positive momentum into this next stretch of the season. Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair notably recorded his 25th clean sheet across all competitions, marking a strong return to Allianz Field action since competing in Copa America.

Seattle Sounders FC recently flipped the script on their regular-season, where a rough start to the 2024 campaign has now turned into strong run of form, having won six out of the past eight games, starting with the 2-0 win over the Loons in June. Jordan Morris leads the Sounders with nine goals, and longtime offensive threat, Raul Ruidiaz, has notched eight tallies, making both a continual challenge for any opposing team.

Tournament play is notably different, and the Leagues Cup 2024 could prove to yet again deliver on excitement. Will Minnesota United use newly-gained momentum to capture victory at Lumen Field for the very first time, or will Seattle keep up with their own pace and continue winning ways to start out the tournament?

HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY ON HOW HE APPROACHES LEAGUES CUP...

"I'm really excited about it. Obviously, we'll approach every game with a real will to win for sure. We want to make sure we use it as an opportunity to sort of practice some of the stuff that we really need to get better at and we want to make sure we put on a good show in that sense. We can certainly use it as an opportunity to make sure a few of the guys we haven't seen so far get an opportunity to put themselves in contention for MLS resuming and a couple of players that have been out with injuries can have their first minutes I'm sure as well. I think on many levels it is a really good competition for us."

MINNESOTA UNITED FC @ SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

Lumen Field | Seattle, Washington

07.26.2024 | Leagues Cup Group Stage | Game 1

9:00 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)

2024 Record (W-L-D)

MIN: 9-10-6 (33 pts. | 4-6-2 on the road)

SEA: 10-8-7 (37 pts. | 6-2-5 at home)

