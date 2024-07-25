CF Montréal Begins Leagues Cup 2024 Run in Orlando
July 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
ORLANDO, Florida - This Friday, CF Montréal will kick off its 2024 Leagues Cup campaign as the Club makes its way to central Florida to face Orlando City SC at Inter&Co Stadium at 8pm (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, TSN 690).
This will be the second edition of the summer tournament as all 47 first division clubs in Canada, Mexico and the United States will compete in the World Cup-style tournament.
In the 2023 inaugural tournament, CF Montréal finished third in its group with two points, defeating Pumas UNAM 2-2 (4-2) on penalties before losing 1-0 to D.C. United
Among the most experienced Bleu-blanc-noir players in Leagues Cup matches is striker Josef Martínez, who played seven games, including six starts, during Inter Miami CF's winning run to the trophy in 2023. Martínez scored three goals and three assists in the competition.
The 2024 Leagues Cup will qualify three clubs for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, where the winner will represent the region at the next FIFA Club World Cup.
This will be Montreal's third meeting with Orlando in 2024. In the MLS regular season this year, Montreal has a 0-0-2 record against the Lions, playing out two draws of 0-0 in Florida and 2-2 in this spring at Stade Saputo.
Last year, Orlando topped its Leagues Cup group (South 2) with five points, above Houston and Santos Laguna. However, Óscar Pareja's club fell 3-1 in the Round of 32 in the Florida derby against Miami.
Like in 2023, regulation wins will count as three points and no draws will be permitted in the tournament. In the event of a draw after 90 minutes, each team will receive one point. A penalty shootout will then crown the winner, who will receive an additional point.
Leagues Cup 2024 Groups
EAST
East 1: FC Cincinnati, New York City FC, Querétaro
East 2: Orlando City SC, Atlético San Luis, CF Montréal
East 3: Tigres UANL, Club Puebla, Inter Miami CF
East 4: Philadelphia Union, Charlotte FC, Cruz Azul
East 5: New England Revolution, Nashville SC, Mazatlán FC
East 6: CF Pachuca, New York Red Bulls, Toronto FC
East 7: Atlanta United, Santos Laguna, D.C. United
WEST
West 1: CF Monterrey, Pumas UNAM, Austin FC
West 2: CD Guadalajara, San Jose Earthquakes, LA Galaxy
West 3: St. Louis CITY SC, FC Dallas, FC Juárez
West 4: Toluca, Sporting Kansas City, Chicago Fire FC
West 5: Club Léon, Portland Timbers, Colorado Rapids
West 6: Seattle Sounders FC, Minnesota United FC, Necaxa
West 7: Los Angeles FC, Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Tijuana
West 8: Houston Dynamo FC, Real Salt Lake, Atlas
