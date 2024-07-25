CF Montréal Begins Leagues Cup 2024 Run in Orlando

July 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ORLANDO, Florida - This Friday, CF Montréal will kick off its 2024 Leagues Cup campaign as the Club makes its way to central Florida to face Orlando City SC at Inter&Co Stadium at 8pm (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, TSN 690).

This will be the second edition of the summer tournament as all 47 first division clubs in Canada, Mexico and the United States will compete in the World Cup-style tournament.

In the 2023 inaugural tournament, CF Montréal finished third in its group with two points, defeating Pumas UNAM 2-2 (4-2) on penalties before losing 1-0 to D.C. United

Among the most experienced Bleu-blanc-noir players in Leagues Cup matches is striker Josef Martínez, who played seven games, including six starts, during Inter Miami CF's winning run to the trophy in 2023. Martínez scored three goals and three assists in the competition.

The 2024 Leagues Cup will qualify three clubs for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, where the winner will represent the region at the next FIFA Club World Cup.

This will be Montreal's third meeting with Orlando in 2024. In the MLS regular season this year, Montreal has a 0-0-2 record against the Lions, playing out two draws of 0-0 in Florida and 2-2 in this spring at Stade Saputo.

Last year, Orlando topped its Leagues Cup group (South 2) with five points, above Houston and Santos Laguna. However, Óscar Pareja's club fell 3-1 in the Round of 32 in the Florida derby against Miami.

Like in 2023, regulation wins will count as three points and no draws will be permitted in the tournament. In the event of a draw after 90 minutes, each team will receive one point. A penalty shootout will then crown the winner, who will receive an additional point.

Leagues Cup 2024 Groups

EAST

East 1: FC Cincinnati, New York City FC, Querétaro

East 2: Orlando City SC, Atlético San Luis, CF Montréal

East 3: Tigres UANL, Club Puebla, Inter Miami CF

East 4: Philadelphia Union, Charlotte FC, Cruz Azul

East 5: New England Revolution, Nashville SC, Mazatlán FC

East 6: CF Pachuca, New York Red Bulls, Toronto FC

East 7: Atlanta United, Santos Laguna, D.C. United

WEST

West 1: CF Monterrey, Pumas UNAM, Austin FC

West 2: CD Guadalajara, San Jose Earthquakes, LA Galaxy

West 3: St. Louis CITY SC, FC Dallas, FC Juárez

West 4: Toluca, Sporting Kansas City, Chicago Fire FC

West 5: Club Léon, Portland Timbers, Colorado Rapids

West 6: Seattle Sounders FC, Minnesota United FC, Necaxa

West 7: Los Angeles FC, Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Tijuana

West 8: Houston Dynamo FC, Real Salt Lake, Atlas

