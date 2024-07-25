Setting the Tone: Ingredients of the Match

July 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Charlotte FC kicks off Leagues Cup with a trip north to face the Philadelphia Union.

Here are the ingredients of the match:

New Team

Charlotte FC has had the upper hand against the Union this year. They drew at home but went on to secure a comfortable victory at Subaru Park. As The Crown heads back north for their Leagues Cup opener, they need to be cautious and not overly confident in Chester, Pennsylvania.

The team that Charlotte faced in MLS play is different from the one they'll encounter in the Leagues Cup. The Union are coming off two consecutive wins, scoring a staggering eight goals in total while conceding only one. This is a much-improved Philadelphia side that The Crown cannot take lightly.

Westwood Pass

Last season, midfielder Ashley Westwood had limited opportunities to showcase his passing ability due to Charlotte's style of play. However, under Dean Smith, he has been given a level of freedom he previously didn't have.

This newfound freedom has resulted in the captain being heavily involved in the attack. We've seen the return of his iconic "Westwood Pass," where he delivers first-time lofted passes to the far post with precision.

Westwood and forward Iuri Tavares have scored two nearly identical goals this way over the past three matches. Westwood also nearly connected in a similar fashion with Karol Swiderski in their last outing against Austin.

Defenses clearly struggle to deal with this type of ball, so utilizing it will be key in breaking down Philadelphia's improving defense.

Setting the Tone

The first match of a tournament is critical in setting the tone for the rest of the competition. Securing points from your initial group stage match eases the pressure for the next, especially when groups are decided in just two matches.

Last season, Charlotte won both of their group stage matches, propelling them to an impressive run to the Quarterfinals. With the added confidence from a five-point away week, Charlotte has everything they need to start strong.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.