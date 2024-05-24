Revolution Homegrown Noel Buck Named to England Men's Elite League Squad for June Fixtures

LONDON - New England Revolution midfielder Noel Buck , a native of Arlington, Mass. and product of the Revolution's pro pathway, has been named to the England men's Elite League Squad by Head Coach Ben Futcher for its upcoming June matches in Croatia against Sweden and the Republic of Ireland.

Buck is the only member of the 24-player Elite League Squad, formerly the U-20s, based at a non-European club, and one of only seven players born in 2005 or later. The Young Lions will play Sweden at Stadion ŠRC in Sesvete on Friday, June 7 (10:00 a.m. ET), before facing the Republic of Ireland at the Gradski Stadion in Vrbovec on Tuesday, June 11 (10:00 a.m. ET).

Now in his third professional season, the 19-year-old Buck has earned 39 MLS appearances and 26 starts, with four goals and two assists, for New England's first team. In 2024, he has featured in seven league games to date, with three starts. The Revolution Academy product earned multiple call-ups to the England Under-19 squad in 2023, earning eight appearances with one goal scored for the Young Lions. Most recently, Buck made two starts in March 2024 against Morocco and the United States.

Buck and the New England Revolution are at home this Saturday for an MLS regular season meeting with New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium. Watch the match on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English or Spanish. Listen on the radio at 98.5 The Sports Hub HD2 (WBZ-FM), with Portuguese commentary available on 1260 AM Nossa Radio.

England Elite League Squad

Goalkeepers: Ben Cisse (West Bromwich Albion), Tommy Setford (Ajax), Tommy Simkin (Stoke City), Jed Ward (Bristol Rovers)

Defenders: Archie Brown (K.A.A. Gent), Kaelan Casey (West Ham United), Ben Chrisene (Aston Villa), Roman Dixon (Everton), Kellen Fisher (Norwich City), Bradley Hills (Norwich City), Charlie Hughes (Wigan Athletic), Ben Nelson (Leicester City)

Midfielders: Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland), Samuel Braybrook (Leicester City), Noel Buck (New England Revolution) , George Earthy (West Ham United), Omari Kellyman (Aston Villa), Alex Matos (Chelsea)

Forwards: William Alves (Leicester City), Benico Baker-Boaiter (Brighton & Hove Albion), Bailey-Tye Cadamarteri (Sheffield Wednesday), Martial Good (Fulham), Abu Kamara (Norwich City), Dane Scarlett (Tottenham Hotspur)

