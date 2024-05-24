Revolution Homegrown Noel Buck Named to England Men's Elite League Squad for June Fixtures
May 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
LONDON - New England Revolution midfielder Noel Buck , a native of Arlington, Mass. and product of the Revolution's pro pathway, has been named to the England men's Elite League Squad by Head Coach Ben Futcher for its upcoming June matches in Croatia against Sweden and the Republic of Ireland.
Buck is the only member of the 24-player Elite League Squad, formerly the U-20s, based at a non-European club, and one of only seven players born in 2005 or later. The Young Lions will play Sweden at Stadion ŠRC in Sesvete on Friday, June 7 (10:00 a.m. ET), before facing the Republic of Ireland at the Gradski Stadion in Vrbovec on Tuesday, June 11 (10:00 a.m. ET).
Now in his third professional season, the 19-year-old Buck has earned 39 MLS appearances and 26 starts, with four goals and two assists, for New England's first team. In 2024, he has featured in seven league games to date, with three starts. The Revolution Academy product earned multiple call-ups to the England Under-19 squad in 2023, earning eight appearances with one goal scored for the Young Lions. Most recently, Buck made two starts in March 2024 against Morocco and the United States.
Buck and the New England Revolution are at home this Saturday for an MLS regular season meeting with New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium. Watch the match on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English or Spanish. Listen on the radio at 98.5 The Sports Hub HD2 (WBZ-FM), with Portuguese commentary available on 1260 AM Nossa Radio.
England Elite League Squad
Goalkeepers: Ben Cisse (West Bromwich Albion), Tommy Setford (Ajax), Tommy Simkin (Stoke City), Jed Ward (Bristol Rovers)
Defenders: Archie Brown (K.A.A. Gent), Kaelan Casey (West Ham United), Ben Chrisene (Aston Villa), Roman Dixon (Everton), Kellen Fisher (Norwich City), Bradley Hills (Norwich City), Charlie Hughes (Wigan Athletic), Ben Nelson (Leicester City)
Midfielders: Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland), Samuel Braybrook (Leicester City), Noel Buck (New England Revolution) , George Earthy (West Ham United), Omari Kellyman (Aston Villa), Alex Matos (Chelsea)
Forwards: William Alves (Leicester City), Benico Baker-Boaiter (Brighton & Hove Albion), Bailey-Tye Cadamarteri (Sheffield Wednesday), Martial Good (Fulham), Abu Kamara (Norwich City), Dane Scarlett (Tottenham Hotspur)
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from May 24, 2024
- Sounders FC Travels to Play St. Louis CITY SC Saturday Night at CITYPARK - Seattle Sounders FC
- Exciting Update for Tonight's Youth International Cup - Inter Miami CF
- Sporting KC Visits Portland Timbers on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- Injury Report: Three Missing vs. New England - New York City FC
- FCC Notebook: Obinna Nwobodo's Dominant Performance Comes as Wins Build Confidence & Miles Robinson Called to USMNT - FC Cincinnati
- Minnesota United FC at Colorado Rapids Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Rapids Look to Break No. 2 Minnesota United's Unbeaten Streak When Loons Visit Altitude - Colorado Rapids
- FC Cincinnati Return to Toronto Looking to Extend Winning Streak - FC Cincinnati
- Miguel Araujo Called up to Peruvian Men's National Team for Pair of Friendly Matches - Portland Timbers
- Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. Los Angeles FC - Atlanta United FC
- CF Montréal Welcomes Nashville SC to Stade Saputo on Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Revolution Homegrown Noel Buck Named to England Men's Elite League Squad for June Fixtures - New England Revolution
- The Assist: Orlando City SC vs. Columbus Crew - May 25, 2024 - Orlando City SC
- Stop the Supply Line: Ingredients of the Match - Charlotte FC
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs Philadelphia Union - Charlotte FC
- Revolution Host New York City FC on Asian American and Pacific Islanders Night - New England Revolution
- Real Salt Lake Kicks off Three-Game Week on Road Saturday at Dallas - Real Salt Lake
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: May 24, 2024 - New England Revolution
- Nashville SC Begins Run of Three Matches in Seven Days Saturday at CF Montreal - Nashville SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New England Revolution Stories
- Revolution Homegrown Noel Buck Named to England Men's Elite League Squad for June Fixtures
- Revolution Host New York City FC on Asian American and Pacific Islanders Night
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: May 24, 2024
- 10-Man Revolution Fall to Philadelphia Union, 3-0
- Revolution Begin Home Stretch against Philadelphia Union on Saturday Night