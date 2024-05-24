Rapids Look to Break No. 2 Minnesota United's Unbeaten Streak When Loons Visit Altitude

The Colorado Rapids (6-5-3, 21 pts.) return home for a matchup against Minnesota United FC (7-2-3, 24 pts.) this Saturday. Kickoff at DICK's Sporting Goods Park is set for 7:30 p.m. MT (Apple TV- Free, Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM).

The Rapids continue their stretch of matches against some of the top competition in MLS, this time in a contest against the current No. 2-ranked team in the Western Conference, Minnesota United FC. Having just gone up against the top-ranked Real Salt Lake, Colorado is eager for another marquee matchup to help cement itself in the playoff picture this early in the season.

In their previous match against Salt Lake, the Rapids fell short of claiming the 2024 Rocky Mountain Cup at America First Field within two games of the three-game series. Goals from Cole Bassett, Rafael Navarro, and Djordje Mihailovic were not enough as they lost 5-3 in a back-and-forth contest in Sandy, Utah. The 2024 Rocky Mountain Cup will be decided in the third leg, at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park on July 20, 2024.

Despite the loss, there were plenty of notable trends that continued for Colorado in this young season so far. To start, Navarro's goal in the 19th minute extended his goal-scoring streak to four matches, making him only the fourth player in club history to reach this feat. He joined Kei Kamara and Conor Casey for the second-longest single-season scoring streak in club history since 2010. Additionally, the club has now scored a goal in nine consecutive matches and thirteen of the fourteen matches that they have played to start the 2024 MLS regular season.

On the other end of this matchup is a red-hot Minnesota side. The club is currently riding a five-match unbeaten streak with a 4-0-1 record that has vaulted them up the Western Conference standings. The Loons have also won four out their last five matches on the road. In their most recent match, Minnesota got the better of Portland, winning by a final score of 2-1. After going down one early, Robin Lod and Jeong Sang-Bin both netted goals to help the Loons continue their unbeaten run. However, center back Miguel Tapias will be suspended for this Saturday's match after receiving a red card in the 90th minute.

Since Minnesota joined the league in 2017, there has not been much to separate these two sides, though Colorado holds a slight edge in their regular-season matchups. Colorado boasts a 7-6-2 record against Minnesota, dominating at home with a 5-1-2 record, having lost only once in eight matches.

A familiar face can be found on the Minnesota roster in goalkeeper Clint Irwin, who has been with the Loons for two seasons since the conclusion of his second stint in Colorado. Irwin spent seven seasons with the Rapids, ranking second in all-time appearances (105), fourth in wins (35), third in clean sheets (26), and sixth in saves (311). Head Coach Chris Armas also has close ties with Minnesota Head Coach Eric Ramsay, as both were assistant coaches at Manchester United from 2021-2022.

