Nashville SC Begins Run of Three Matches in Seven Days Saturday at CF Montreal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville SC kicks off a busy week on Saturday when the team travels to Quebec's Stade Saputo to face CF Montréal at 6:30 p.m. CT in the second and final meeting between the clubs this regular season.

Here are five things to know for Saturday's match, available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and on Nashville SC's flagship station 104.5 the Zone .

1. Saturday's match in Montréal is the first of three games in seven days for the Boys in Gold. The busy stretch follows a run of five matches in 21 days that concluded last Saturday with a 1-1 draw against Atlanta United FC at GEODIS Park. Nashville SC went 2W-1L-2D during its previous five-matches.

2. These teams last met just three weeks ago when Nashville SC defeated CF Montréal 4-1 at GEODIS Park on May 4. The Boys in Gold were led by Sam Surridge who joined Hany Mukhtar as just the second player in club history to record a hat trick. Defender Walker Zimmerman also scored for Nashville SC. With his goal, Zimmerman sits fifth all-time among MLS defenders with 26 regular season and playoff goals and is tied for fourth (also Marcelo Balboa) for all-time leading scorers at his position with 25 goals during regular season play.

3. Another Nashville SC defender, Shaq Moore, was named this week to the United States Men's National Team (USMNT) June Training Camp roster. The squad will play two friendlies-June 8 vs. Colombia, June 12 vs. Brazil-ahead of the CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024 beginning June 20. Moore has 18 caps since debuting for his home country in 2018, including appearances in the United States' draw with England and victory over Iran during the 2022 FIFA World Cup™ in Qatar.

4. This weekend's rematch with Montréal marks the third time in five matches that the Boys in Gold will be playing an opponent from north of the border. In addition to its May 4 victory over the Quebec side, Nashville SC defeated Toronto FC 2-0 at GEODIS Park on May 15. The club owns an 8W-2L-6D record against Canadian teams.

5. Beginning Saturday night, four of Nashville SC's next five matches will be played away from GEODIS Park. The Boys in Gold will travel to FC Cincinnati on May 29, the New York Red Bulls on June 15, and Toronto FC on June 19. Nashville's lone home match during this stretch will be played on June 1 when the club hosts the New England Revolution. The team's match on June 1 at GEODIS Park will celebrate PRIDE Month.

