Sounders FC Travels to Play St. Louis CITY SC Saturday Night at CITYPARK
May 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Following a 2-1 victory over USL Championship side Phoenix Rising FC in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16, Seattle Sounders FC returns to MLS action as it takes on St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, May 25 at CITYPARK (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).
Saturday marks the first matchup of the two sides this season. Seattle won the regular-season series 2-0-0 last year, outscoring St. Louis 5-0 in the two contests.
Seattle currently sits in 10th place in the Western Conference with 14 points while St. Louis CITY SC is in ninth place in the West with 16 points. A win by the Rave Green on Saturday would vault them past St. Louis into a playoff position.
Tacoma Defiance midfielder Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, who scored the game-winning goal against Phoenix on Wednesday, is available for selection for Saturday's match via Short-Term Agreement.
Following this weekend's fixture, Seattle returns home for a midweek match against Real Salt Lake on Wednesday, March 29 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV
Talent (English): Tyler Terens & Kyndra de St. Aubin
Talent (Spanish): Jorge Perez-Navarro & Marcelo Balboa
Local Radio: 93.3 KJR FM
Talent: Danny Jackson & Steve Zakuani
Pre-Match, Halftime and Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Steve Zakuani & Michelle Ludtka-Furbush
Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM
Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela
