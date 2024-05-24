New England Revolution Academy Highlights: May 24, 2024

May 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - All five Revolution Academy teams were in action last weekend, with the U-19s, U-14s, and U-13s, taking on Oakwood SC while the U-15s and U-17s traveled to face the New York Red Bulls and New York City FC.

The U-13s defeated Oakwood SC, 5-0, on Saturday to mark their 30 th victory of the 2023-24 season. Noah Previtera (2011 - Waltham, Mass.) tallied twice while Brennan McWeeny (2012 - East Milton, Mass.), Navayush Gurung (2011 - Medford, Mass.), and Sawyer Yoder (2011 - Providence, R.I.) also found the back of the net. Goalkeeper Charles Wallace (2010 - Burlington, V.T.) earned the start in net, collecting his 14 th clean sheet of the year. The U-13s end their historic regular season with a 30-1-1 record, earning 18 clean sheet victories with 146 goals scored. Arthur Bernardino (2011 - Shirley, Mass.) netted 31 goals and 11 assists to lead New England's youngest Academy side.

The U-14s recorded a 5-0 victory of their own against Oakwood SC on Saturday, marking the team's 24 th win of the season. Shayne Dos Santos (2011 - Arlington, Mass.) tallied a braced while Kaisei Korytoski (2009 - Meriden, Conn.) netted a hat trick in goalkeeper Mason Yang's (2010 - Windsor, Conn.) 11 th clean sheet appearance of the year. The U-14s close out the 2023-24 season with a 24-4-3 record with Lucas Pereira (2010 - East Merrimack, N.H.) leading the team with 20 goals.

The U-19s earned a 2-2 draw against Oakwood SC last Saturday with Ayden Kokoszka (2006 - Franklin, Mass.) and Eric Martinez (2006 - Perris, Calif.) each tallying in the match. Kokoszka tallied his fifth goal of the season while Kevin Christensen (2006 - Framingham, Mass.) and Sean Cory (2008 - Wrentham, Mass.) split time in net in the team's' third draw of the year.

The U-15s and U-17s traveled to take on the New York Red Bulls and New York City FC. The U-17s fell to the Red Bulls, 4-0, on Saturday. Josh Poulson (2007 - Hingham, Mass.) tallied his first goal of the season in the U-17's 3-1 loss to New York City FC. Braydon Fagundes (2008 - Warwick, R.I.) and Aarin Prajapati (2009 - Boston, Mass.) combined to find New England's lone goal in the U-15's 5-1 loss to the Red Bulls. The U-15s fell to New York City FC, 3-0, on Sunday.

New England's U-13s and U-14s will both compete in the Needham Memorial Day Tournament this weekend, with the U-13s competing in the U-14 age division and the U-14s competing in the U-15 age division. More information on the Needham Memorial Day Tournament can be found here. New England's U-15s and U-17s continue MLS NEXT regular season action this weekend, traveling to take on CF Montreal. The U-19s continue their regular season on June 2, hosting Intercontinental FA. Click here to learn more about the New England Revolution Academy.

UNDER 19s

New England Revolution U-19s vs. Oakwood SC U-19s

Saturday, May 18, 2024

New England Revolution 2, Oakwood SC 2

Scoring Summary:

NE - Ayden Kokoszka 17'

NE - Eric Martinez 65'

Revolution U-19s: Kevin Christensen (Sean Cory 45'); Malik Akin, Mason Sullivan, Garrett Holman, Kian Charris; Jamie Kabuusu, Jordi Tornberg (TJ Kahoalii 55'), Ayden Kokoszka, Braedon Smith (Eric Martinez 45'); Enzo Goncalves, Alex Rapo.

UNDER 17s

New England Revolution U-17s vs. New York Red Bulls U-17s

Saturday, May 18, 2024

New England Revolution 0, New York Red Bulls 4

Scoring Summary:

NYC- 10'

NYC- 35'

NYC- 46'

NYC- 59'

Revolution U-17s: Julian Chapman; Aidan Reilly (Tommy Tsouros 45'), Sage Kinner (Simon Henao 45'), Sheridan McNish, Eli Ackerman (Alvin Depina 73'); Gershom Matimano, Javaun Mussenden, Josh Partal; Raphael Alves (Joaquin Garcia Zilinskas 45'), Cliff-Grova Rwabira, Cristiano Carlos.

Substitutes Not Used: Owen Beninga, Josh Poulson.

New England Revolution U-17s vs. New York City FC U-17s

Sunday, May 19, 2024

New England Revolution 1, New York City FC 3

Scoring Summary:

NYC- 3'

NYC- 11'

NE- Josh Poulson 49'

NYC- 90+'

Revolution U-17s: Owen Beninga; Joaquin Garcia Zilinskas (Julian Chapman 85'), Tommy Tsouros (Sage Kinner 60'), Sheridan McNish (Alvin Depina 60'), Simon Henao; Bryan Norena, Joshua Partal, Joshua Poulson (Javaun Mussenden 46'); Gershom Matimano (Raphael Alves 68'), Cliff-Grova Rwabira (Aiden Reilly 60'), Cristiano Carlos (Eli Ackerman 68').

UNDER 15s

New England Revolution U-15s vs. New York Red Bulls U-15s

Saturday, May 18, 2024

New England Revolution 1, New York Red Bulls 5

Scoring Summary:

NY- 2'

NY- 13'

NE- Aarin Prajapati (Braydon Fagundes) 25'

NY- 31'

NY- 54'

NY- 77'

Revolution U-15s: Reinner Fidelis; Jonathan Cante, Alex Glassman (Kauan De Campos 40'), Lucas Aquino (Lucas Pereira 58'), Joshua Macedo (Kaleb De Oliveira 40'); Braydon Fagundes (Tobin Farmer 58'), Brian Brooks (Frankie Caruso 40'), Ivan Villalobos Lopez; Judah Siqueira, Aarin Prajapati, Paolo Tornberg Ayala.

Substitutes Not Used: Ryker Fauth, Brandon Velez.

New England Revolution U-15s vs. New York City FC U-15s

Sunday, May 19, 2024

New England Revolution 0, New York City FC 3

Scoring Summary:

NYC- 29'

NYC- 46'

NYC- 70'

Revolution U-15s: Ryker Fauth; Braydon Fagundes (Lucas Pereira 66'),, Lucas Aquino (Makai Harr 40'), Kauan De Campos, Tobin Farmer (Jonathan Cante 53'); Paolo Tornberg Ayala, Brian Brooks (Frankie Caruso 53'), Ivan Villalobos Lopez, Judah Siqueira; Kaleb De Oliveira (Josh Macedo 53'), Aarin Prajapati.

Substitutes Not Used: Reinner Fidelis , Brandon Velez, Alex Glassman.

UNDER 14s

New England Revolution U-14s vs. Oakwood SC U-14s

Saturday, May 18, 2024

New England Revolution 5, Oakwood SC 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Shayne Dos Santos (Rikelme De Almeida) 3'

NE - Kaisei Korytoski 8'

NE - Shayne Dos Santos 13'

NE - Kaisei Korytoski 40'

NE - Kaisei Korytoski 65'

Revolution U-14s: Mason Yang; Jude Chisholm, Stefan Gorea, Makai Harr, Braeden Andersen; Davi Pereira, David Sellars, Shayne Dos Santos; Kenny MIlls, Kaisei Korytoski, Rikelme De Almeida

Substitutes Used: Alejandro Garza, Logan Azar, Alex Gomes, Nathan Jackson, Charles Wallace

UNDER 13s

New England Revolution U-13s vs. Oakwood SC U-13s

Saturday, May 18, 2024

New England Revolution 5, Oakwood SC 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Noah Previtera (John Munko) 10'

NE - Brennan McWeeny (PK) 18'

NE - Noah Previtera (Arthur Bernardino) 45'

NE - Navayush Gurung (Jason Kamerzel-Smith) 57'

NE - Sawyer Yoder (Marlon Quijada) 68'

Revolution U-13s: Charles Walace, JP Munko, Dalu Nwajois, Asher Bremmer, Brennan Mcweenie, Noah Previtera, Boston Khahoulli, Nava Gurung, Arthur Bernardinho, Landon Ho Sang.

Substitutes Used: Jameson Pilling, Sawyer Yoder, Nolan Nairn, Marlon Quijada, Jason Kamerzel-Smith.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from May 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.