Exciting Update for Tonight's Youth International Cup
May 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami Captain Lionel Messi and striker Luis Suárez will be present to watch tonight's Opening Ceremony of the Youth International Cup at Chase Stadium. Messi and Suárez, whose lives have centered around the beautiful game for many years, have made it their goal to inspire the next generation of fútbol players.
More Details on the Youth International Cup Opening Ceremony
Fans interested in attending the Opening Ceremony must purchase their tickets in advance online for only $10 while supplies last. This event is general admission, no reserved seating. The timeline for the Opening Ceremony is the following:
5:00 p.m. ET: VIP Experience timeslots begin
5:00 p.m. ET: Parking Opens (Free to Public)
6:30 p.m. ET: Gates Open
6:30 - 7:45 p.m. ET: West Concourse Fun Zone Activities
7:30-8:00 p.m. ET: Pre-game Ceremony
8:00-9 p.m. ET: Inter Miami U-12 vs. Orlando City SC U-12
9:00-9:10 p.m. ET: Closing Remarks / Event Ends
More Details on the Youth International Cup TournamentThe Inter Miami CF Youth International Cup is a tournament for boys and girls teams from the U-9 through U-19 age groups and offers a high level of competition, with the tournament drawing teams from across Florida, the United States, and internationally.
Teams in the inaugural Youth International Cup will be competing in one of four levels of competition - MLS NEXT (only for U-13 to U-19 age groups), Gold, Silver and Bronze - with matches set to take place at Inter Miami CF's the Florida Blue Training Center in Ft. Lauderdale, as well as other facilities and complexes across Broward County. Group play games will be played on Saturday and Sunday, May 25 and 26. All Finals will be played on Monday, May 27.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from May 24, 2024
- Sounders FC Travels to Play St. Louis CITY SC Saturday Night at CITYPARK - Seattle Sounders FC
- Exciting Update for Tonight's Youth International Cup - Inter Miami CF
- Sporting KC Visits Portland Timbers on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- Injury Report: Three Missing vs. New England - New York City FC
- FCC Notebook: Obinna Nwobodo's Dominant Performance Comes as Wins Build Confidence & Miles Robinson Called to USMNT - FC Cincinnati
- Minnesota United FC at Colorado Rapids Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Rapids Look to Break No. 2 Minnesota United's Unbeaten Streak When Loons Visit Altitude - Colorado Rapids
- FC Cincinnati Return to Toronto Looking to Extend Winning Streak - FC Cincinnati
- Miguel Araujo Called up to Peruvian Men's National Team for Pair of Friendly Matches - Portland Timbers
- Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. Los Angeles FC - Atlanta United FC
- CF Montréal Welcomes Nashville SC to Stade Saputo on Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Revolution Homegrown Noel Buck Named to England Men's Elite League Squad for June Fixtures - New England Revolution
- The Assist: Orlando City SC vs. Columbus Crew - May 25, 2024 - Orlando City SC
- Stop the Supply Line: Ingredients of the Match - Charlotte FC
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs Philadelphia Union - Charlotte FC
- Revolution Host New York City FC on Asian American and Pacific Islanders Night - New England Revolution
- Real Salt Lake Kicks off Three-Game Week on Road Saturday at Dallas - Real Salt Lake
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: May 24, 2024 - New England Revolution
- Nashville SC Begins Run of Three Matches in Seven Days Saturday at CF Montreal - Nashville SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Exciting Update for Tonight's Youth International Cup
- Inter Miami CF Set to Face Vancouver Whitecaps FC for the First Time this Saturday
- Inter Miami CF Claims Double Win at 17th Annual Sports Business Awards: Team of the Year and Deal of the Year
- Nicolás Freire Out for the Season
- Leonardo Campana Named to MLS Team of the Matchday