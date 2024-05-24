Exciting Update for Tonight's Youth International Cup

May 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami Captain Lionel Messi and striker Luis Suárez will be present to watch tonight's Opening Ceremony of the Youth International Cup at Chase Stadium. Messi and Suárez, whose lives have centered around the beautiful game for many years, have made it their goal to inspire the next generation of fútbol players.

More Details on the Youth International Cup Opening Ceremony

Fans interested in attending the Opening Ceremony must purchase their tickets in advance online for only $10 while supplies last. This event is general admission, no reserved seating. The timeline for the Opening Ceremony is the following:

5:00 p.m. ET: VIP Experience timeslots begin

5:00 p.m. ET: Parking Opens (Free to Public)

6:30 p.m. ET: Gates Open

6:30 - 7:45 p.m. ET: West Concourse Fun Zone Activities

7:30-8:00 p.m. ET: Pre-game Ceremony

8:00-9 p.m. ET: Inter Miami U-12 vs. Orlando City SC U-12

9:00-9:10 p.m. ET: Closing Remarks / Event Ends

More Details on the Youth International Cup TournamentThe Inter Miami CF Youth International Cup is a tournament for boys and girls teams from the U-9 through U-19 age groups and offers a high level of competition, with the tournament drawing teams from across Florida, the United States, and internationally.

Teams in the inaugural Youth International Cup will be competing in one of four levels of competition - MLS NEXT (only for U-13 to U-19 age groups), Gold, Silver and Bronze - with matches set to take place at Inter Miami CF's the Florida Blue Training Center in Ft. Lauderdale, as well as other facilities and complexes across Broward County. Group play games will be played on Saturday and Sunday, May 25 and 26. All Finals will be played on Monday, May 27.

