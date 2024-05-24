The Assist: Orlando City SC vs. Columbus Crew - May 25, 2024
May 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Orlando City SC News Release
The Need to Know:
Date & Time: Saturday, May 25, 2024, 7:30 p.m. ET
Venue: INTER&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.
Competition: MLS Regular Season
Entitlement Partner: Audi
Where to Watch/Listen:
Broadcast: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
English Radio: Real Radio 104.1
Spanish Radio: Mega 97.1
The Story:
Orlando City enters the weekend on a three-match unbeaten run, looking to extend the streak to four after picking up two wins and a draw in the Club's last three matches.
The Lions will take on the Columbus Crew for the first time since the Crew won the 2023 MLS Cup.
The Lions' defense continued to stand strong over the weekend, picking up their second clean sheet in a week with the 1-0 win after shutting out Inter Miami CF in a scoreless draw at the midweek.
Quote of the Week:
"Like any other team, we're responsible with our preparations, understanding the challenges this team brings us. Columbus has a very bold system and way to play, so we've been analyzing how we can affect them and how we can control them. As I say, just trying to be very confident in our ways and our players and trying to get these results at home in front of our fans. That's what we want."
- Head Coach Oscar Pareja
Current Form:
Lions' Last Matchup: Orlando City 1, San Jose Earthquakes 0 (5/18/24, PayPal Park)
Goal-Scorers: Jack Lynn
Columbus Crew's Last Matchup: Columbus Crew 3, Chicago Fire FC 1 (5/18/24, Soldier Field)
Goal-Scorers: Diego Rossi, Christian Ramirez, Jacen Russell-Rowe; Carlos Terán
Against the Opposition:
Series Record: 9-7-4 (Home: 7-3-2, Away: 2-4-2)
Last Matchup: Orlando City 0, Columbus Crew 2 (11/25/23, INTER&Co Stadium)
Next Up: Orlando City at Chicago Fire FC
Date & Time: Wednesday, May 29, 8:30 p.m. ET
Venue: Soldier Field, Chicago, Ill.
Broadcast: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Competition: MLS Regular Season
