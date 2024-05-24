Revolution Host New York City FC on Asian American and Pacific Islanders Night

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (2-9-1; 7 pts.) will host New York City FC (7-5-2; 23 pts.) on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium, when the club will celebrate its first annual Asian American and Pacific Islanders Night. The 7:30 p.m. kickoff is available to watch on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Listen on the radio on 98.5 The Sports Hub HD2 (WBZ-FM), with Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies on the call. Portuguese commentary is available on 1260 AM "Nossa Radio USA".

New England enters Saturday's match with a 10-8-6 all-time record against New York City FC, including a 6-2-3 home mark. The Revolution have battled their I-95 rivals evenly over the last six encounters, posting a 2-2-2 record dating back to 2021. New York City FC carries a three-game winning streak into this weekend's meeting and holds a 6-1-0 record over its last seven matches. Uruguayan midfielder Santiago Rodríguez is pacing New York's attack with a team-best five goals and four assists this season.

The Revolution fell to the Philadelphia Union, 3-0, last weekend in the opening match of the two-game homestand. New England will play most of its upcoming games on its home field, with five of the next seven matches at home. The Revolution were forced to play down a man for more than 75 minutes after an early red card was issued to defender Ryan Spaulding. Goalkeeper Aljaž Ivačič registered a season-high seven saves in his home debut for New England, continuing the Slovenian's steady start with the club through his first three starts. Last weekend's match also featured the return of defender DeJuan Jones, who appeared off the bench for his first appearance back after a four-game injury absence.

New England's attack will benefit from the return of forward Tomás Chancalay, the team's leading scorer in 2024 with six goals in all competitions, who missed last Saturday's match due to yellow card accumulation. Chancalay has found the scoresheet in each of his last three games, with two goals and one assist. He will look to combine with winger Dylan Borrero, who suited up for his first start of 2024 last weekend, playing 50 minutes. The 22-year-old Colombian, who appeared on the MLS 22 Under 22 list last season, is set to record his 25 th MLS appearance on Saturday.

During Saturday's match, the Revolution will honor Asian American and Pacific Islanders Heritage Month by celebrating the club's first AAPI Night at Gillette Stadium. The Fan Zone opens at 5:00 p.m. and will feature performances and activations from local Asian organizations. Prior to kickoff, the Revolution will honor Helen Wong, the Community Center Director at Boston Centers for Youth and Families' Quincy location, as the Hero of the Match. Gund Kwok's Dragon Dance, the first Asian Women's Lion and Dragon Dance Troupe in the United States, will perform in the Fan Zone and at halftime. In addition, an AAPI-inspired Revolution scarf will be available for purchase at the Gillette Stadium ProShop.

Following Saturday's match, the New England Amputee Soccer Association will host an exhibition match between the Revolution Amputee Soccer Team and Metro New York. The exhibition match, to be played on the Gillette Stadium field with two 20-minute halves, will be the first postgame amputee match in MLS history, an evolution of the team's annual tradition of putting their skills on display at halftime of a Revolution match. The Revolution Foundation outfitted the New England amputee squad with full uniforms, including goalkeeper kits and backpacks. Over the years, the club has also donated field time and equipment including durable, state-of-the-art SideStix crutches designed for use in competitions.

Also on Saturday, the Revolution and Andrew Farrell will welcome five-year-old Ryan, from Middleborough, Mass., for the latest installment of Andrew's NEGU Crew (pronounced NEE-goo). In June 2023, Ryan was diagnosed with Large B-Cell Lymphoma, and although he is still being monitored, he has finished his treatment and is doing great. The Revolution will treat Ryan and his family to a memorable matchday experience, including a postgame lap of honor alongside Farrell and his teammates on the Gillette Stadium Field. Ryan will receive a custom Revolution jersey from Farrell before the match, and the family will be presented with a $500 Gillette Stadium gift card before enjoying the action from a private suite. CLICK HERE to learn more about all of Saturday's community initiatives.

2024 Major League Soccer - Matchday #16

New England Revolution vs. New York City FC

Date: Saturday, May 25, 2024

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

WATCH & LISTEN:

Watch: MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app

English Talent: Chris Wittyngham (play-by-play), Lori Lindsey (analyst)

Spanish Talent: Oscar Salazar (play-by-play), Luis Gerardo Bucci (analyst)

English Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub HD2 ( Listen Here )

Radio Talent: Brad Feldman (play-by-play), Charlie Davies (analyst)

Portuguese Radio: WBIX 1260 AM "Nossa Radio USA"

