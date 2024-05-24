Minnesota United FC at Colorado Rapids Preview

May 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United this weekend travels to the Rocky Mountains to face the Colorado Rapids. Both teams have seen strong starts to their seasons and only three points separate each other heading into Saturday night's regular-season fixture.

Minnesota United enters the game on a five-game unbeaten streak, recently having captured a come-from-behind victory at home over the Portland Timbers on the backs of goals from Robin Lod and Sang Bin Jeong. Lod notably became the club's all-time leading scorer across all competitions with 28 tallies. Currently holding a 4-1-0 (W-L-D) record away from home, the Loons with a win this weekend could join the LA Galaxy (2010) and the New York Red Bulls (2022) to have won five of their first six road games at the start of the season.

The Colorado Rapids last week were off to a quick start against their Rocky Mountain foes, Real Salt Lake, but were not able to finish the job, dropping their rivalry match 5-3. Forward Rafael Navarro leads the Rapids in scoring with eight goals to-date, continually posing a threat for defenses across the league.

HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY ON THE POTENTIAL CHALLENGES OF PLAYING AT ALTITUDE IN COLORADO...

"I know that Colorado is twice the elevation of the highest mountain in Wales, so, that's my only reference point, really. I've obviously never been there. I wouldn't know quite how it feels to go and run around for 90 minutes at that elevation. Fortunately, there's a lot of guys that have been there, so we'll have some conversations with those guys over the course of this week as to how best to manage that, if at all. Whether it has any implications for strategy or player selection, I'm sure it will, going into a difficult game a couple of days later. It's part of the reason I was so excited about coming here [the United States] from the different geographical challenges, the travel, I suppose the novelty of it all. It'll be a nice challenge to piece all of that together."

GOALKEEPER DAYNE ST. CLAIR ON THE KEY TO CURRENT ROAD GAME SUCCESS FOR MNUFC...

"We've gone in there [road games] with concise game plans every time. Eric [Ramsay] has put together good game plans and we've followed it. We know that on the road, especially in the city you're in, you're going to have to withhold some of the pressure sometimes. Obviously now playing at altitude, that's going to be a factor. We'll go in with a game plan, and if we're able to execute it, we can come back with something."

MATCH NOTES:

MNUFC 2024 MEDIA GUIDE:

PLAYER STATUS REPORT:

Minnesota United

OUT:

Hugo Bacharach - Knee (Out)

Emanuel Reynoso - Not Due to Injury (Out)

Miguel Tapias - Red Card Suspension (Out)

QUESTIONABLE:

None

MINNESOTA UNITED FC @ COLORADO RAPIDS

Dick's Sporting Goods Park | Commerce City, Colorado

05.25.2024 | MLS Regular Season | Match 13

8:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)

2024 MLS Record (W-L-D)

MIN: 7-2-3 (24 pts. | 4-1-0 on the road)

COL: 6-5-3 (21 pts. | 3-2-1 at home)

