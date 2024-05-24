Injury Report: Three Missing vs. New England

May 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC take on the New England Revolution on Saturday, May 25 at Gillette Stadium.

Head Coach Nick Cushing will be without three players for the game.

Rio Hope-Gund is out with a right leg issue while Maxi Moralez is continuing his rehabilitation from an injury suffered last year.

Elsewhere, James Sands will miss the game through suspension.

You can watch the game onâ¯MLS Season Passâ¯on the Apple TV app - and never miss a moment of the 2024 season. Stream every regular-season, playoff, and Leagues Cup match. Every Screen. No Blackouts.

Player Availability Report

Maxi Moralez - Out - Right Knee

Rio Hope-Gund - Out - Right Leg

James Sands - Out - Suspension

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from May 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.