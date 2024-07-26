Inter Miami CF Signs Robert Taylor to Contract Extension

July 26, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MIAMI - Inter Miami CF announced today it has signed winger Robert Taylor to a contract extension through the 2026 Major League Soccer (MLS) season, with a Club option for 2027.

"Robert has been an outstanding contributor to Inter Miami since he arrived and we're excited to keep him with us for the foreseeable future," said Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson. "Robert is a valuable asset for our team both in midfield and attack, while his personality and workrate have also made him an important presence in the locker room and endeared him to Inter Miami fans. We're excited to see him help us continue towards achieving our goal of winning more titles."

"I'm really happy to sign a contract extension with Inter Miami. It's a big honor and it motivates me even more to win trophies, which we are on the right track for. I hope to leave a good image and play here as long as I can," said Taylor.

The 29-year-old Kuopio, Finland native initially signed for Inter Miami from Norwegian top-flight team Sportsklubben Brann ahead of the 2022 season. Since then, Taylor has established himself as a valuable member of the team's attack, while in the process making history by becoming one of only two players in Club history to reach the 100--appearance milestone. In all, the versatile attacker has made 101 appearances for Inter Miami across all competitions, registering 16 goals and 19 assists - the second most assists for a player in Club history only behind Lionel Messi.

Notably, Taylor played a key role as Inter Miami clinched the Club's first-ever title by winning the 2023 Leagues Cup, featuring in all seven matches while contributing a notable four goals and five assists.

Thus far in 2024, Taylor has continued to exhibit a high level on the pitch, making 24 appearances across all competitions and recording five goals and four assists. Additionally, he earned MLS Team of the Matchday honors following the team's 1-2 road win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Matchday 16.

