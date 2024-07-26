Columbus Crew Loan Forward Marino Hinestroza to Colombia's Atlético Nacional
July 26, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Columbus Crew SC News Release
COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew have loaned forward Marino Hinestroza to Atlético Nacional of Colombia's Liga BetPlay Dimayor. The Crew's one-year loan for Hinestroza includes a Club-option to recall the player following the 2024 MLS season, subject to roster compliance guidelines.
Hinestroza was signed by the Crew on Dec. 22, 2023. He started in his Black & Gold debut during a 1-0 victory over the Houston Dynamo in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 on March 6. This season, the Cali, Colombia native made 16 MLS appearances (two starts) and scored two goals.
TRANSACTION: Columbus Crew loan forward Marino Hinestroza to Atlético Nacional of Colombia's Liga BetPlay Dimayor announced on July 26, 2024. The Crew's one-year loan for Hinestroza includes a Club-option to recall the player following the 2024 MLS season, subject to roster compliance guidelines.
Columbus Crew Loan Forward Marino Hinestroza to Colombia's Atlético Nacional
