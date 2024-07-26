CF Montréal Falls to Orlando City SC
July 26, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
ORLANDO, Florida - CF Montréal kicked off the group stage of the 2024 Leagues Cup with a 4-1 defeat to Orlando City SC at Inter&Co Stadium on Friday evening.
The Floridians scored four times with goals from Dagur Thorhallsson (7'), Facundo Torres (37'), Ramiro Enrique (45'+2) and Martin Ojeda (57').
However, Josef Martínez scored his fifth goal of the year to avoid the shutout in the 69th minute.
CF Montréal will conclude the group stage of the tournament by hosting Atlético de San Luis of LIGA MX this Tuesday at Stade Saputo at 7pm (MLS Season Pass, RDS, TSN, BPM Sports, TSN 690).
MATCH NOTES
-Martínez scored his fourth Leagues Cup goal since the competition began in 2023.
Postgame comments from head coach Laurent Courtois and Joel Waterman are available here.
LAURENT COURTOIS
"Orlando wanted this game more than we did. We need to resolve some defensive shortcomings, get back into the right mindset and turn the page so we can start anew against San Luis. Now we're going to get ready for the next game. The result was a disappointment tonight. I can see that we're struggling in terms of execution and occupying space, as well as making certain decisions. That's what we're trying to solve."
JOEL WATERMAN
"I can't speak for the other players. Sometimes our body language shows frustration when we concede easy goals. I don't think there's a tactical problem. We did some good things with the ball. It's not our weak point. However, we were too open and spread out. We need to improve our counterattacking and make ourselves harder to deal with. We left too much space for them to exploit, and they took advantage of it. It could have been better tonight."
