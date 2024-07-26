Sounders FC Begins Leagues Cup 2024 Campaign Friday Night against Minnesota United FC

RENTON, WASH. - Taking a break from MLS play, Seattle Sounders FC begins its Leagues Cup 2024 campaign with a Group Stage match on Friday night against Minnesota United FC on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, El Rey 1360 AM).

Since 2023, Major League Soccer and LIGA MX pause their regular seasons each summer for Leagues Cup, where all 47 first division professional clubs in both leagues compete in the World Cup-style, official Concacaf-sanctioned tournament, which qualifies the top three finishers to the Concacaf Champions Cup.

Seattle is placed in the West 6 group this year with Minnesota and Liga MX side Club Necaxa. The Group Stage consists of 15 groups of three teams, with each team playing each other once. The top two teams in each group advance to the Round of 32. Columbus Crew, the winner of the 2023 MLS Cup, and Club América, the club with the most points across Clausura 2023 and Apertura 2023, receive byes into the Round of 32.

Seattle and Minnesota have already met once this year in MLS play, a 2-0 win for Sounders FC on June 15 at Lumen Field. Jordan Morris and Paul Rothrock scored in the contest to help the Rave Green earn all three points at home.

Sounders FC is looking to improve upon its 2023 performance in Leagues Cup, where the club failed to advance out of the Group Stage, playing both Real Salt Lake and Monterrey to 3-0 and 4-2 losses, respectively.

Following Friday's fixture, the Rave Green finish the Group Stage with a match against Club Necaxa on Sunday, August 4 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV - Watch Free, El Rey 1360 AM).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent (English): Neil Sika & Lloyd Sam

Talent (Spanish): Jesus Acosta & Carlos Suarez

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela

