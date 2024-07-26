D.C. United Tie 3-3 Against Atlanta United FC and Win the Penalty Shootout on the Road

July 26, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







Forward Christian Benteke scored in the 4th minute, assisted by forward Dominique Badji. Benteke had three total shots and scored his penalty in the shootout.

Midfielder Jared Stroud scored a brace with goals in the 25th and 32nd minute; Stroud had a 100% passing accuracy and created three chances.

Goalkeeper Alex Bono recorded four saves tonight, including the winning save in the penalty shootout.

Defender David Schnegg made his D.C. Unite debut; Schnegg had three recoveries, six passes into the final third and completed 70 minutes.

Forward Dominique Badji made his Black-and-Red debut; Badji had one assist and completed 56 minutes.

The Black-and-Red are 1-0-0 against Atlanta United FC this season in Leagues Cup play.

D.C. United have a 2-0-0 record against Atlanta United FC on the road this season.

Match Notes

D.C. United are 3-5-5 on the road in 2024.

Goals By Half

Scoring Summary

Misconduct Summary

Boxscore

Atlanta United FC Lineup: Josh Cohen, Ronald Hernández, Derrick Williams, Stian Gregersen, Brooks Lennon, Bartosz Slisz, Ajani Fortune (Dax McCarty 46'), Tristan Muvumba (Pedro Amador 76'), Xande Silva (Jamal Thiaré 46'), Daniel Rios (Nick Firmino 90'+4'), Saba Lobjanidze

Unused Substitutes: Brad Guzan, Quentin Westberg, Edwin Mosquera, Tyler Wolff, Efrain Morales, Luis Abram, Luke Brennan, Matthew Edwards

Head Coach: Rob Valentino

D.C. United Lineup: Alex Bono, Aaron Herrera, Christopher McVey, Lucas Bartlett, David Schnegg (Jacob Murrell 70'), Matti Peltola (Jackson Hopkins 70'), Cristian Dájome, Matuesz Klich, Jared Stroud (Gabriel Pirani 87'), Dominique Badji (Pedro Santos 56'), Christian Benteke

Unused Substitutes: Luis Zamudio, Nathan Crockford, Matai Akinmboni, Hayden Sargis, Garrison Tubbs

Head Coach: Troy Lesesne

