Three Colorado Rapids Academy Players Make Their Professional Debut in Match against MNUFC2

July 26, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







Colorado Rapids 2 (4-11-3, 16 pts.) fell to MNUFC2 (5-10-0, 15 pts.) in a 1-0 result on Friday night in Blaine, Minnesota. Three Rapids Academy players made their professional debuts during Friday night's match with Zackory Campagnolo starting in goal and Vincent Rinaldi and Maxwell Simpson subbing on during the second half.

The first half of the match was marked by a share of possession for both sides with each team putting up three shots apiece. Forward Facundo Núñez was the first to get a good look on goal, sending goalkeeper Clint Irwin to the height of the crossbar to protect a curling strike.

Despite some strong opportunities, Rapids 2 was unable to find the back of the net across the 90 minutes. Minnesota's game-winning goal was held off by the Colorado defense until the 82nd minute when Rory O'Driscoll found the back of the net for the home side's fifth win of the year.

Rapids 2 ended the match with 10 players after Daouda Amadou was shown his second yellow in the 63rd minute. Goalkeeper Campagnolo did well to keep his composure, capping the night with three saves and only a single goal conceded alongside his backline.

Rapids 2 will return home on Sunday, August 3, to face Houston Dynamo 2. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. MT at the University of Denver Soccer Stadium.

Notable:

Rapids Academy goalkeeper Zackory Campagnolo recorded his first start for Rapids 2 during his professional debut in tonight's match against MNUFC2.

Rapids Academy players Vincent Rinaldi and Maxwell Simpson made their professional debuts for Rapids 2 during the match against MNUFC2.

M Marlon Vargas made his 40th regular-season start for Rapids 2, surpassing Robinson Aguirre for the third most starts in team history.

Postgame Media Availability:

Head Coach Erik Bushey

Colorado Rapids 2 Goalkeeper Zackory Campagnolo

Select postgame quotes transcribed below.

COLORADO RAPIDS 2 HEAD COACH ERIK BUSHEY

On the match:

"A difficult game, we didn't get off to the start that we were hoping for. In many ways, it just seemed to get a bit more difficult as the game progressed. We drew positives from the fact that it was nil-nil at the half. We knew we hadn't played our best soccer, but we had some bright moments or on the verge of bright moments. We tried to be more aggressive coming out in the second half and ultimately it was a tough game from minute one to the last minute. I appreciate the work that the boys gave, I think they gave of themselves but tonight just wasn't our night."

On the work the team showed throughout 90 minutes:

"Unfortunately, we have had to face that a couple of times this year. When it has happened previously and when we have reviewed those games, we realize that if we stay together and are difficult to break down, we can not only survive but still create. At this point, I don't know what minute it was, maybe 70, 75th minute, we weren't seeking moral victories. We genuinely were not trying to get to a shootout and see if we could take the extra point, we tried to push. This was a big game for us and from a results standpoint, it was a really important game, so we tried. The guys are desperate for those points and that's why I am grateful for the effort. There was certainly an occasion or two where I thought we might be rewarded for that effort. Again, it wasn't meant to be."

COLORADO RAPIDS 2 GOALKEEPER ZACKORY CAMPAGNOLO

On the match:

"Overall on the night, a good learning experience for me personally making my debut and getting my first 90 minutes with Colorado Rapids 2. As a whole, I think it was a very positive night. I think we were very resilient and I thought our defending was extremely sharp, extremely together. In the end, we didn't get the result we wanted but it was a great performance from the team."

On making his professional debut and playing in MLS NEXT All-Star in the same week:

"Obviously, Columbus was a great experience coming back from that All-Star game. I gained a lot of experience and a lot of knowledge from that to come into this weekend, especially this being my first game. I think it was a really great turnaround and as cool as it was, I think it was important that it was that quick so I could implement what I learned from the All-Star game, coming off of 45 minutes there, straight into a pro environment for the first time. I think it really benefited me more than a detriment to me. With the travel schedule and the training schedule, coming back that early is hard on the body, but I think overall I played through it well. I think it all worked to my benefit and it really showed tonight."

