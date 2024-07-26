Leagues Cup Match Between D.C. United and Santos Laguna Relocated to Chester, PA

WASHINGTON, DC - Due to concerns with the condition of the playing surface at D.C. United's stadium, the Leagues Cup 2024 match between Santos Laguna and D.C. United, originally scheduled for July 31, will be relocated to Subaru Park in Chester, PA, and rescheduled for July 31 at 8 pm ET.

This decision was made by the Leagues Cup organizing committee in coordination with D.C. United, LIGA MX, and MLS to ensure the best possible conditions for the competition. D.C. United will be issued an undisclosed fine.

D.C. United is installing a new grass field at the club's stadium on July 31 which was previously scheduled for Aug. 1.

D.C. United apologizes to the fans who purchased tickets to witness the game in Washington, DC. While this is the first time this has happened at the stadium, D.C. United has put greater parameters in place to protect this from happening in the future. All ticket holders for the match will receive emails regarding the status of their tickets in addition to next steps.

