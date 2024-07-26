(re)boot Unveils New Collection in Partnership with Major League Soccer

MIAMI - Today (re)boot launches its latest and most anticipated collection, in partnership with Major League Soccer (MLS), several MLS Clubs, and renowned LA-based upcycling studio, SUAY. (re)boot, the sustainable upcycling brand founded by Gabriella Mas, unveils a collaborative triumph with MLS and six distinguished clubs (Austin FC, Inter Miami CF, LA Galaxy, LAFC, New York Red Bulls, and the Philadelphia Union) that revolutionizes fan merchandise and tackles sports textile waste.

The 2024 MLS collection sources deadstock Leagues Cup 2023 T-shirts, official MLS club training tops, and game-worn kits from previous seasons. By reimagining these materials, (re)boot and MLS are transforming the sports industry and inspiring a new era of sustainable fan engagement, by keeping iconic gear in play.

Building on the success of (re)boot's debut with Inter Miami CF last year, (re)boot and MLS have joined forces to upcycle thousands of deadstock Leagues Cup T-shirts that were rendered unusable due to a production error. A single misspelling prevented their distribution to fans. By diverting these shirts from landfill, (re)boot and SUAY transformed them into unique, one-of-a-kind oversized polo tops, tapping into vibrant streetwear culture to create stylish and sustainable fashion pieces that resonate with modern fans.

"Our latest collection, a labor of love between (re)boot, MLS, and Suay Studio, embodies (re)boot's mission to reduce textile waste in the professional sports industry while emphasizing the crucial role of creativity and design in solving some of the world's biggest challenges. It's been an honor to collaborate with MLS on our second collection, which is four times the size of our first, demonstrating the incredible power of unity in scaling innovative solutions," said Gabriella Mas, Founder and CEO of (re)boot.

For their latest collection, (re)boot has again partnered with Avery Dennison to enhance the technological prowess of the jerseys, incorporating NFC technology into the jock tag labels, delivering a unique brand narrative and an interactive digital experience for fans via their mobile devices. Avery Dennison empowers the (re)bot mission by providing efficiencies within the textile sorting process through enabling a network of circularity partners with on garment digital solutions. Together, they are setting new standards in sustainability.

"Tackling sports textile waste is a significant challenge that requires a collective commitment. This exciting collaboration is testament to (re)boot's ability to change the game when it comes to discarded apparel. We are proud to support (re)boot with digital ID solutions that drive circularity transparency and garment longevity, while enhancing both brand and fan experience," said Mike Colarossi, head of Enterprise Sustainability, Avery Dennison.

This exclusive 200-piece collection features jerseys sourced from club equipment rooms over recent seasons, offering a captivating mix of player-worn match jerseys, training tops, goalkeeper jerseys, and residual stock. Fans can purchase limited pieces from the (re)boot x MLS collection starting at 9:00 a.m. PT on Friday, July 26 at www.reboot.futbol. Select pieces will also be available at the home of Inter Miami CF, Chase Stadium.

"We couldn't be more excited to officially unveil this collaboration and to give our passionate fans the opportunity to purchase their favorite iconic gear items," said Rachel Hoagland, MLS SVP of Consumer Products. "The reality is a lot of usable gear is discarded, but it's a privilege to work alongside (re)boot and Avery Dennison to help support our collective sustainability efforts."

This collection launch comes on the heels of (re)boot being named an official national licensee for MLS and Fanatics. This milestone not only underscores their unwavering commitment to sustainability, but also fortifies their long-term collaboration, promising exciting future initiatives with Major League Soccer Clubs and league-wide projects.

