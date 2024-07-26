Nashville SC Update

July 26, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - After reaching last season's inaugural Leagues Cup Final, Nashville Soccer Club will kick off its Leagues Cup 2024 campaign when it hosts Liga MX side Mazatlán F.C. at GEODIS Park in its first match of the Group Stage on Wednesday, July 31 at 8 p.m. CT. Tickets for the match, which serves as Head Coach B.J. Callaghan's sideline debut, are available here.

The Boys in Gold will conclude LC '24 Group Stage play on Tuesday, Aug. 6 when they face the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Leagues Cup 2024 features all 18 Liga MX clubs and all 29 Major League Soccer clubs with the teams competing in a World Cup-style tournament in venues throughout the United States and Canada from July 26 to Aug. 25.

During the Leagues Cup 2024 Group Stage each team will play two matches. If a Group Stage match is tied after 90 minutes, it will proceed to a penalty shootout to determine the winner. Regulation wins are worth three points, shootout wins two points, and shootout appearances one point. The top two teams from each three-team group, as determined by points, will then advance to the Knockout Stage Round of 32.

Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club will face Crown Legacy FC for the third time this season when the Boys in Blue travel to the Mecklenburg County Sportsplex at Matthews on Sunday, Aug. 4 for a 4 p.m. CT kickoff.

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

Walker Zimmerman and the U.S. Men's Olympic Soccer Team: USA vs. Guinea (Tuesday, July 30 at 12 p.m. CT)

USA Network, Telemundo, and streaming on Peacock

Nashville SC vs. Mazatlán F.C. (Wednesday, July 31 at 8 p.m. CT)

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app

Huntsville City FC at Crown Legacy FC (Sunday, Aug. 4 at 4 p.m. CT)

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app

Nashville SC at New England Revolution (Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 6:30 p.m. CT)

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app

