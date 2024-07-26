Houston Dynamo FC Kickoff Leagues Cup Play Versus LIGA MX Side Atlas C.F.

July 26, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC kickoff Leagues Cup Group Stage play versus Liga MX side Atlas C.F. on Saturday, July 27, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT at Shell Energy Stadium.

The Dynamo reached the Round of 16 in last year's inaugural competition, defeating LIGA MX mainstays Club Pachuca and Santos Laguna at Shell Energy Stadium along the way. Leagues Cup 2024 will determine three qualifiers for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, with the winner of Concacaf Champions Cup representing the region at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Houston wraps up Group Stage play on Monday, Aug. 5, hosting MLS side Real Salt Lake at Shell Energy Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 p.m. CT.

WHO:

Houston Dynamo FC vs. Atlas C.F.

WHEN:

Saturday, July 27 - 7:00 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV:

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

English: Mark Rogondino and Heath Pearce

Spanish: Raul Guzman and Carlos Ruiz

Local: Glenn Davis

TUDN

Play-by-Play: Enrique Bermudez and Ramses Sandoval

Analyst: Ivan Zamorano

Sideline: Luis Alberto Martinez

RADIO:

Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.