Houston Dynamo FC Kickoff Leagues Cup Play Versus LIGA MX Side Atlas C.F.
July 26, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC kickoff Leagues Cup Group Stage play versus Liga MX side Atlas C.F. on Saturday, July 27, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT at Shell Energy Stadium.
The Dynamo reached the Round of 16 in last year's inaugural competition, defeating LIGA MX mainstays Club Pachuca and Santos Laguna at Shell Energy Stadium along the way. Leagues Cup 2024 will determine three qualifiers for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, with the winner of Concacaf Champions Cup representing the region at the FIFA Club World Cup.
Houston wraps up Group Stage play on Monday, Aug. 5, hosting MLS side Real Salt Lake at Shell Energy Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 p.m. CT.
WHO:
Houston Dynamo FC vs. Atlas C.F.
WHEN:
Saturday, July 27 - 7:00 p.m. CT
STREAM/TV:
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
English: Mark Rogondino and Heath Pearce
Spanish: Raul Guzman and Carlos Ruiz
Local: Glenn Davis
TUDN
Play-by-Play: Enrique Bermudez and Ramses Sandoval
Analyst: Ivan Zamorano
Sideline: Luis Alberto Martinez
RADIO:
Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 26, 2024
- Columbus Crew Loan Forward Marino Hinestroza to Colombia's Atlético Nacional - Columbus Crew SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Kickoff Leagues Cup Play Versus LIGA MX Side Atlas C.F. - Houston Dynamo FC
- Revolution Kick off Leagues Cup 2024 Saturday against Liga MX Side Mazatlán F.C. - New England Revolution
- Sounders FC Begins Leagues Cup 2024 Campaign Friday Night against Minnesota United FC - Seattle Sounders FC
- (re)boot Unveils New Collection in Partnership with Major League Soccer - LA Galaxy
- Nashville SC Update - Nashville SC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Robert Taylor to Contract Extension - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Houston Dynamo FC Stories
- Houston Dynamo FC Kickoff Leagues Cup Play Versus LIGA MX Side Atlas C.F.
- Griffin Dorsey Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday
- Houston Dynamo FC Explode with Four Goals to Defeat Vancouver Whitecaps FC on the Road
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Winger Lawrence Ennali as Largest U22 Initiative Signing in Club History
- Daniel Steres Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday