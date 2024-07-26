Inter Miami CF Set to Unveil la Primera this Friday, Documentary Offering Fans Insider Views of the Club's First Title in History
July 26, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
On Friday, July 26, Inter Miami CF is set to unveil La Primera - a documentary offering fans insider views of the Club's first title in history, the 2023 Leagues Cup. La Primera, which will air on Inter Miami CF's YouTube page https://intermiamicf.co/WatchNowLaPrimera at 6 p.m. ET, celebrates the team's month-long dramatic journey that captivated the world told by the key protagonists of the story, including Managing Owner Jorge Mas, head coach Tata Martino, captain Lionel Messi, midfielder Sergio Busquets, defender Jordi Alba and 2023 Leagues Cup Finals MVP Drake Callender.
The insightful feature promises to motivate and inspire the Club's fans ahead of the team's return to the Leagues Cup this Saturday, July 27, when Inter Miami CF will kick off its title-defending campaign starting with the group stage match at Chase Stadium against Club Puebla at 8 p.m. ET. Don't miss the continuation of this fantastic story and secure your tickets HERE! For 2024 Leagues Cup information, including what's at stake, the schedule, the format and more, click HERE!
The Club's first-of-its-kind documentary was produced entirely in-house by Inter Miami CF staff including Producers Yago Marino and Nicolas Rubino and Senior Director of Content and Digital, Bianca Rodriguez-Lamas.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 26, 2024
- Inter Miami CF Set to Unveil la Primera this Friday, Documentary Offering Fans Insider Views of the Club's First Title in History - Inter Miami CF
- Columbus Crew Loan Forward Marino Hinestroza to Colombia's Atlético Nacional - Columbus Crew SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Kickoff Leagues Cup Play Versus LIGA MX Side Atlas C.F. - Houston Dynamo FC
- Revolution Kick off Leagues Cup 2024 Saturday against Liga MX Side Mazatlán F.C. - New England Revolution
- Sounders FC Begins Leagues Cup 2024 Campaign Friday Night against Minnesota United FC - Seattle Sounders FC
- (re)boot Unveils New Collection in Partnership with Major League Soccer - LA Galaxy
- Nashville SC Update - Nashville SC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Robert Taylor to Contract Extension - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Inter Miami CF Set to Unveil la Primera this Friday, Documentary Offering Fans Insider Views of the Club's First Title in History
- Inter Miami CF Signs Robert Taylor to Contract Extension
- Preview: Inter Miami CF U19s to Participate in the "2024 Supercopa de Monterrey"
- Inter Miami CF to Kick off Leagues Cup 2024 Action Hosting Club Puebla on Saturday
- Inter Miami CF Stars Shine in 2024 MLS All-Star Week