Inter Miami CF Set to Unveil la Primera this Friday, Documentary Offering Fans Insider Views of the Club's First Title in History

July 26, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

On Friday, July 26, Inter Miami CF is set to unveil La Primera - a documentary offering fans insider views of the Club's first title in history, the 2023 Leagues Cup. La Primera, which will air on Inter Miami CF's YouTube page https://intermiamicf.co/WatchNowLaPrimera at 6 p.m. ET, celebrates the team's month-long dramatic journey that captivated the world told by the key protagonists of the story, including Managing Owner Jorge Mas, head coach Tata Martino, captain Lionel Messi, midfielder Sergio Busquets, defender Jordi Alba and 2023 Leagues Cup Finals MVP Drake Callender.

The insightful feature promises to motivate and inspire the Club's fans ahead of the team's return to the Leagues Cup this Saturday, July 27, when Inter Miami CF will kick off its title-defending campaign starting with the group stage match at Chase Stadium against Club Puebla at 8 p.m. ET. Don't miss the continuation of this fantastic story and secure your tickets HERE! For 2024 Leagues Cup information, including what's at stake, the schedule, the format and more, click HERE!

The Club's first-of-its-kind documentary was produced entirely in-house by Inter Miami CF staff including Producers Yago Marino and Nicolas Rubino and Senior Director of Content and Digital, Bianca Rodriguez-Lamas.

