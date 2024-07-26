Revolution Kick off Leagues Cup 2024 Saturday against Liga MX Side Mazatlán F.C.

July 26, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution will open Leagues Cup 2024 group stage play on Saturday night, when the club welcomes LIGA MX side Mazatlán F.C. to Gillette Stadium. The match kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET and is free to watch on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Saturday's contest can also be heard locally on the radio in Portuguese via 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA.

Leagues Cup 2024 features all 47 first-division clubs from Major League Soccer and LIGA MX competing in a month-long tournament, where the top-three finishers will automatically qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. New England enters the second edition of the annual summer competition after reaching the Round of 16 in 2023. Over four matches in the tournament last summer, the Revolution did not lose in regulation, posting a 1-0-3 mark and a 1-0-2 record against its three LIGA MX opponents. The Revolution posted one win and two losses in the shootouts that follow every Leagues Cup contest still deadlocked after 90 minutes. In the group stage, the winner of the shootout earns one additional point.

New England enters Leagues Cup 2024 on the back of a 1-1 draw against FC Dallas last Saturday in Foxborough. The point at home snapped a three-game losing skid for the Revolution. The match was highlighted by the home debut and first MLS start for 16-year-old defender Peyton Miller, a Homegrown product of the Revolution Academy hailing from Unionville, Conn. Miller, the second-youngest player to appear in and start a match for New England behind Diego Fagundez, was one of three Homegrown Players to feature in last weekend's match along with midfielders Esmir Bajraktarević and Jack Panayotou.

Bajraktarević, who owns three goals and six assists across all competitions in 2024, generated a team-best three chances created in last weekend's result. The 19-year-old winger led the attack along with veteran striker Bobby Wood, who tallied a team-best four shots in his first 90-minute appearance of the season. In defense, outside back Brandon Bye suited up for his third start of the season and also played all 90 minutes for the first time since returning from a year-long injury absence.

The Revolution hold a 9-4-3 all-time record against LIGA MX opponents, including a 9-2-3 mark at home. Saturday's match is the first meeting between New England and Mazatlán, a fourth-year club founded in June 2020 and based on Mexico's Pacific coast. Los Cañoneros (the Gunners) advanced out of the group stage in Leagues Cup 2023, before bowing out of the tournament with a 2-1 loss to FC Dallas in the Round of 32.

Mazatlán F.C. enters Leagues Cup 2024 winless, 0-3-1, through the first four matches of the 2024-2025 LIGA MX Apertura, under the direction of first-year Head Coach Victor Manuel Vucetich. The Gunners sit in 17th place in the Apertura standings entering the tournament, with two goals scored on the season. Last weekend, Mazatlán suffered a 2-0 loss to C.D. Guadalajara in its last match before Leagues Cup.

Following Saturday's match, the Revolution will host fellow MLS opponent Nashville SC on Tuesday, August 6 for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium for its second and final match of the group stage. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Round of 32 knockout stage. For the full Leagues Cup 2024 schedule and tournament information, visit LeaguesCup.com.

Leagues Cup 2024

Group Stage Match #1

East Group 5

New England Revolution vs. Mazatlán FC

Saturday, July 27, 2024

8:00 p.m. ET

Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

WATCH

FREE on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish

LISTEN

1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese)

About Leagues Cup:

Leagues Cup represents a monumental new chapter for North American soccer. Since 2023, Major League Soccer and LIGA MX pause their regular seasons each summer and all 47 first-division professional clubs in both leagues will compete in the World Cup-style, official Concacaf sanctioned tournament, which will qualify the top-three finishers to the Concacaf Champions Cup. In 2023, MLS' Inter Miami CF became the first-ever Leagues Cup champion.

Leagues Cup 2024 kicks off Friday, July 26 and will feature 77 games hosted at stadiums throughout the U.S. and Canada, with the Final taking place on Sunday, August 25. Fans in over 100 countries and regions will be able to watch Leagues Cup on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. MLS Season Pass is available on billions of devices through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. Fans can also access MLS Season Pass from the Apple TV app on Apple Vision Pro, where they can watch games alongside other apps in their physical space; within an Environment, so the screen feels 100 feet wide; and in Spatial Audio for an even more immersive viewing experience. In addition, TelevisaUnivision, FOX Sports, TSN and RDS will be the linear broadcast home for select Leagues Cup matches.

