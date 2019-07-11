Catch the Hens Take on Syracuse and Tebow
July 11, 2019 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release
It's the only visit by the Syracuse Mets and Tim Tebow to Fifth Third Field this season. The Mud Hens take on Syracuse for a three-game series Friday, July 19 through Sunday, July 21. Don't miss the excitement of the high-profile athlete playing in Toledo!
Tim Tebow is in his third year of playing professional baseball, following a standout career as a football quarterback. Tebow won the 2007 Heisman Trophy and won numerous awards during his four-year college career at the University of Florida. He played three seasons in the NFL with Denver and the New York Jets.
All three nights during the Toledo-Syracuse series will include postgame fireworks!
INDIVIDUAL TICKETS
- Friday, July 19 at 7:05 p.m. | Toledo vs. Syracuse - BUY TICKETS!
- Saturday, July 20 at 7:05 p.m. | Toledo vs. Syracuse - BUY TICKETS!
- Sunday, July 21 at 6:05 p.m. | Toledo vs, Syracuse - BUY TICKETS!
TICKET PACKAGE
3 Game Mets Plan: $39 - BUY PACKAGE!
What you get:
- Friday, July 19 at 7:05 p.m. | Toledo vs. Syracuse
- Saturday, July 20 at 7:05 p.m. | Toledo vs. Syracuse
- Sunday, July 21 at 6:05 p.m. | Toledo vs. Syracuse
These three games have an EXTREMELY LIMITED number of tickets available. Get a '3-Game Mets Plan' to guarantee your opportunity to see the Mets (and maybe Tim Tebow!).
