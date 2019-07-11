Catch the Hens Take on Syracuse and Tebow

It's the only visit by the Syracuse Mets and Tim Tebow to Fifth Third Field this season. The Mud Hens take on Syracuse for a three-game series Friday, July 19 through Sunday, July 21. Don't miss the excitement of the high-profile athlete playing in Toledo!

Tim Tebow is in his third year of playing professional baseball, following a standout career as a football quarterback. Tebow won the 2007 Heisman Trophy and won numerous awards during his four-year college career at the University of Florida. He played three seasons in the NFL with Denver and the New York Jets.

All three nights during the Toledo-Syracuse series will include postgame fireworks!

INDIVIDUAL TICKETS

- Friday, July 19 at 7:05 p.m. | Toledo vs. Syracuse - BUY TICKETS!

- Saturday, July 20 at 7:05 p.m. | Toledo vs. Syracuse - BUY TICKETS!

- Sunday, July 21 at 6:05 p.m. | Toledo vs, Syracuse - BUY TICKETS!

TICKET PACKAGE

3 Game Mets Plan: $39 - BUY PACKAGE!

What you get:

These three games have an EXTREMELY LIMITED number of tickets available. Get a '3-Game Mets Plan' to guarantee your opportunity to see the Mets (and maybe Tim Tebow!).

