IronPigs and Red Wings split twin-bill

(Rochester, NY) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (43-45) and Rochester Red Wings (44-46) split their doubleheader on Thursday night. Rochester won game one by a score of 13-5 and Lehigh Valley won game two by a score of 5-4.

Game 1

Adam Haseley homered off Sean Poppen in the top of the first inning to give Lehigh Valley a 1-0 lead. Rochester quickly captured the lead and didn't look back as they scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning. Zander Wiel doubled off Enyel De Los Santos (3-4) to score Nick Gordon and Wilin Rosario. Ronald Torreyes followed by hitting a three-run home run off De Los Santos.

Wiel hit a three-run home run off De Los Santos in the bottom of the second inning to give Rochester an 8-1 lead. The lead improved to 9-1 as Torreyes hit a solo home run in the bottom of the third inning.

Lehigh Valley battled back by scoring two runs in the top of the fourth inning and a run in the top of the fifth inning. Rochester answered by scoring two runs in the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings. The IronPigs scored one run in the top of the seventh inning - a sacrifice fly by Mitch Walding. Carlos Torres (3-1) took the win for Rochester.

Game 2

The Pigs came out with a bang by scoring three runs off Chase De Jong (0-5) in the top of the first inning to take a 3-0 lead. Phil Gosselin hit a solo home run and Austin Listi hit a two-run home run. Lehigh Valley extended their lead to 5-0 in the top of the third inning as Nick Williams hit a two-run home run off De Jong.

The Red Wings got three runs off Ramon Rosso in the bottom of the third inning to cut Lehigh Valley's lead to 5-3. Jimmy Herrigan smacked a two-run home run and Wilin Rosario hit a sacrifice fly. Ronald Torreyes hit a home run off Rosso in the bottom of the fourth inning to move the Red Wings within a run.

Fernando Salas (1-0) earned the win while Edubray Ramos pitched a scoreless inning for his fifth save of the season.

The IronPigs and Red Wings play at 6:05 p.m. at Frontier Field.

