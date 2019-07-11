Louisville RiverBats/Bats Homestand Notes: July 11-14

Thursday, July 11 vs. Toledo Mud Hens 7:00 PM 1st Pitch -

- Gates Open at 5:30 PM - "Joe Torre Safe at Home" Promotion - "WLKY TV 32" Night - - George Foster Autograph Opportunity - Former Reds & Mets star outfielder George Foster will be here to sign "paid" autographs. His prices for his autograph are:

- $20 for their item (baseballs, photos, mini bats)

- $20 for 8x10s

- $45 for premium items brought by patron (Bats, Jersey, baseball equipment)

- $10 for inscriptions

- Budweiser "Thirsty Thursday" Promotion- $2 - per 16 oz. cup of Bud & Bud Light beers from 5:30 til 8:30 served at any concession stand in the ball park that serves Bud and Bud Light draft.

- Street Tacos Sold Tonight - out of the Handicap Pod across from the Penn Station Picnic Pavilion

- Live Music (weather permitting) - by "KMF Band" on the Overlook Grill from 5:30 -6:25 PM.

Friday, July 12 vs. Toledo Mud Hens 7:00 PM 1st Pitch -

- Gates Open at 6:00 PM - Louisville RiverBats Throwback Uniforms

- "20th Season Commemorative Poster Giveaway" - to the 1st1,000 fans

- "20th Season Throwback Concession Prices" - $1.75 for Hot Dogs and Sodas and $1.00 Popcorn

- MAVTV "Ear Bud" giveaway- sponsored by MAVTV. Given out to the first 1,000 fans 13& older.

- Billy Reed "book signing" - former Sports Illustrated and C-J Sports Writer (and Bats Season Ticket Holder) Billy Reed will be signing his new book at a table in front of the Team Store from 6 PM til 8 PM

- Friday Night Craft Beer Night Beer Special - featuring five (5) different Craft Beers at the Left Field Concourse Beer Trailer. These Craft Beers will be rotated during the season. For this game on April 6th we will feature the following Craft Beers: The "Drain the Keg" promotion offers early arriving fans a 16 oz. craft beer for $5 until the first keg is emptied that evening. After the keg is drained, the regular price applies to the selected beer.

- Baseball Bingo

- Chick-fil A - will be on hand for the "Buddy Bat Derby"

- Postgame Fireworks Show - sponsored by Local 502 Plumbers and Pipefitters Union

Saturday, July 13 vs. Toledo Mud Hens 6:30 PM 1st Pitch -

- Gates Open at 5:00 PM - Louisville RiverBats Throwback Uniforms

- "Friends and Family Night" # 3 - sponsored by White Castle. . Four (4) fans receive for $44 - Four Field Reserved Tickets, Four (4) Bats Hats and Four (4) White Castle Vouchers worth $6 each.

- BATS 20th Season Celebration Night- sponsored by Mike's Car Wash

- 20th Season T-Shirt Giveaway - "chits" given out to the first 2,000 fans sponsored by Mike's Car Wash.

- "20th Season Throwback Concession Prices" - $1.75 for Hot Dogs and Sodas and $1.00 Popcorn all game long

- RiverBats Jerseys from the year 2000 - sponsored by Furniture Fair. To be auctioned off online beginning on Wednesday July 17th with the proceeds going back to Kentucky Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

- Furniture Fair "Prize Giveaway" -Winner to be announced at the end of the 1st Inning of $1000 shopping spree and they will also be invited to sit in two (2) recliners from Furniture Fair that night during the game. The winner will be selected from a seat draw.

- Cincinnati Reds "Mobile Hall of Fame" Display - Set up on the Main Concourse and also in the HOF. Some of the features of their visit will be the displaying of 1990 World Series Trophy in the HOF along with a couple of retired players signing autographs (Tom Browning and Larry Luebbers).

- "Party at the Park" - This promotion features 16 oz. Domestic and Import DRAFT ONLY (NO CANNED) beers from Anheuser Busch for only $5 until the end of the 7th Inning. The menu of the available beers is as follows: Bud and Bud Light along with Goose Island, Amberbock, Shocktop, Michelob Ultra, Michelob Amber Bock, Stella Artois, Bats Brew and Country Boy Cougar Bait (DRAFTS Only) will all be $5 for a 16 oz. cup until the end of the 7th Inning at any stand that serves these beers.

- Live Music (weather permitting) - Music provided by "Killer Lips" from 5:05 pm - 6:00 pm on the field (right behind home plate and the batting practice cage)

- Corn Hole Boards - We will have Corn Hole boards again this year for our fans to play as part of our Saturday Night promotion. The boards will again be set up on the Overlook Grill.

- "Junior Team Captain" - sponsored by Visionworks will help present the game Lineup Card to the Umpires.

- The Allegiant "Fly Away" Promotion -

- Postgame Coupons - from Great Clips handed out beginning in the 8th Inning at the Gates

Sunday, July 14 vs. Toledo Mud Hens 2:00 PM 1st Pitch -

- Gates Open at 1:00 PM -

Pregame "Autograph Session" sponsored by Allegiant Airlines - done on the concourse with one (1) Bats Player (TBD) from 1:05 PM until 1:25 PM on the Main Concourse

- KET "Kids Character" Appearance - "Super Why"

- Kentucky Hand & Voices Rep to "sign" the National Anthem in front of Section 106

- "Kids Eat Free" Day - " FREE Kids Meal" for Kids 12 & under. The Meal consists of a Hot Dog, Jr. Nacho (Apple Slices while they last) & either a small Pepsi or water. Parents can take their Kids (12 & under) to the Kiosk (located behind Section 115) to get their Voucher for their Child. Sponsored by WDRB TV, Meijer, Pepsi and Mortenson Family Dental.

- "BATS Kids Club Day" - The "Sign-Up" Table for the 2019 BATs Kids Club will be set up at the entrance to the "Funzone" on Sunday.

- "Inflatable FunZone" - Inflated from 1 - 4 PM in the West Hall of Fame Pavilion sponsored by Mortenson Family Dental, BracesBracesBraces and Kids Dentistree.

- Postgame Coupon Handout - Culver's

- Postgame "Kids Run the Bases" - Sponsored by Meijer, Subway and the YMCA.

