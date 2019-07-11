Blue Jays' LHP Ryan Borucki to Start for Bisons on Thursday

Toronto Blue Jays LHP Ryan Borucki has joined the Bisons on an MLB injury rehab assignment and is scheduled to pitch for the Bisons when they start the second half of their season, Thursday night against the Pawtucket Red Sox at McCoy Stadium (7:05 pm.).

Thursday game will be broadcast live on ESPN 1520 AM in Buffalo as well as Sportsnet 590 The FAN in Toronto.

Borucki, who has not pitched for the Blue Jays this season because of an elbow injury suffered in Spring Training, was very impressive in a pair of rehab starts before the All-Star Break, one with Rookie-Gulf Coast League Blue Jays and the other with Single-A Dunedin of the Florida State League. In seven combined innings, the southpaw allowed just one hit and struck out 10 batters without issuing a walk.

Borucki made 13 starts for the Bisons a season ago, going 6-5 with a 3.27 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 77 innings. He then made his Major League debut with the Blue Jays and was 4-6 with a 3.87 ERA in 17 starts.

