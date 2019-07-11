Red Wings Homestand Highlights

Thursday, July 11 vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies) - 5:35 p.m., gates open at 4:30

Ron Guidry Autograph Appearance - The 1978 Cy Young winner will meet fans and sign autographs from 6-7:30 p.m. presented by the Rochester Area Honda Dealers.

Plates Night - Rochester will play as the Plates during both games of the doubleheader. The first 2,500 fans will also receive a Plates Team Photo courtesy of Nut House Escape Rooms.

Pre-Game Happy Hour - Enjoy $2 beers at the 10th Inning Bar from 6-7:30 p.m. presented by Genny and Genny Light.

College Day - All college students with valid ID can purchase a $10 reserved seat and will receive 5 Diamond Dollars to be used at any concession stand or the Team Store.

Friday, July 12 vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies) - 6:05 p.m., gates open at 4:30

96.5 WCMF 50th Anniversary Night - Celebrate WCMF's 50th Anniversary with a night full of classic rock tunes.

Absolute Journey Postgame Concert - Stick around after the game for an electric concert from the Journey tribute band presented by Xceed Financial Credit Union.

Willians Astudillo Poster Giveaway - The first 1,000 fans will receive a Willians Astudillo poster courtesy of Dr. Michael Mayer - the official dentist of the Red Wings.

Postgame Fireworks - Presented by Bryant & Stratton College.

Saturday, July 13 vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies) - 6:05 p.m., gates open at 4:30

Military Appreciation Night - All veterans or active military members can receive free tickets to the game. Tickets must be picked up at the Veterans Outreach Center at 447 South Ave in Rochester.

Milo the Bat Dog - The Goodest Boy will be back at Frontier Field to be Bat Dog for the Red Wings presented by Off Leash K9 Training. The Red Wings will donate $25 to the Wounded Veterans Foundation for every bat that Milo retrieves during the game. Fans can pledge a dollar amount per retrieval at a table set up in the main breezeway. All fans who donate will have a chance to meet Milo toward the end of the game. Milo will work innings 1-6, then head to the Red Wings Hall of Fame to get pets from all the fans who donated.

Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra Concert - Stick around after the game for a special performance by the RPO.

Postgame Fireworks - Presented by ESL Federal Credit Union

Sunday, July 14 vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies) - 1:05 p.m., gates open at 12

First Responders Day - All local first responders can receive free tickets to the game courtesy of Genesee Valley Motors.

Kids Run the Bases - After every Sunday home game kids 12 and under can run the bases with Spikes and Mittsy courtesy of the Burger Bar at Wegmans Pittsford.

