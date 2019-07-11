Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Pawtucket (7:05 p.m.)

July 11, 2019 | 7:05 p.m. ET | McCoy Stadium | Pawtucket, RI | Game # 89| Road Game # 44

BUFFALO BISONS (46-42, 2nd, -5.5 North) at PAWTUCKET RED SOX (35-52, 6th, -16.0 North)

LHP Ryan Borucki (MLB Rehab) vs. RHP Ryan Weber (1-2, 5.75)

Radio: ESPN 1520 AM, Sportsnet 590 The FAN, TuneIn App, Bisons.com TV: MiLB.tv

Today's Game

This evening, the Bisons come out of the All-Star break with a five-game, four-day series at Pawtucket against the Red Sox. After a trip to New England, the Herd will return home for a seven-day homestand against the Charlotte Knights and Columbus Clippers.

Last Game: BUF 10, SYR 5

After scoring in four consecutive innings, the Bisons kept the momentum up in the sixth to score another four runs. This gave the Bisons a 8-4 lead over the Syracuse Mets. Billy McKinney and Socrates Brito each had a home run, while six players including Brito, recorded a double. Two scoreless innings in the eighth and ninth led to a 10-5 victory for the Herd over the Mets.

Pawtucket PawSox (7-4)

Buffalo and Pawtucket are meeting for the fifth time in 2019. This is the last trip to Rhode Island for the Herd this season. The two teams will play one more three-game series in Buffalo at the end of August.

Tonight's Starter

LHP Ryan Borucki takes the ball out of the All-Star Break for the Bisons. The southaw is returning from a left elbow injury that has kept him out of the Blue Jays rotation all year long. Borucki began last season with the Herd, going 6-5 with a 3.27 ERA in 13 starts before being promoted to Toronto and making his MLB debut on 6/26/18 at Houston. The lefty made 17 starts for the Jays last year, notching four wins over 97.2 IP.

Billy McKinney

OF Billy McKinney went 4-5 during Sunday's afternoon game with 1R, 2RBI and a HR. McKinney is currently carrying a seven game hit streak where he is batting 14-27 (.518).

IL Standings

Buffalo sits just 5.5 games behind Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the IL North and are 4.5 back in the Wild Card race after winning three in a row going into the All-Star Break. The Gwinnett Stripers currently lead the Wild Card, with Charlotte two games back, while Buffalo is 2.5 games behind the Knights in third.

Bisons Bits

The offense was hot in June and has continued early on in July, the team is currently second in AVG (.331), OBP (.392), Hits (82) and are first in Doubles (24) all in just seven games. In their final game before the break, Buffalo pitchers tied the Modern Era record for most strikeouts in a game (18)...Manager Bobby Meacham and Kirby Snead represented the Herd at the All-Star Game last night in El, Paso TX. Snead tossed a scoreless sixth inning for the IL striking out one batter and getting two ground outs.

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (34-57) continues on the All-Star break for one last day before heading New York to begin the second half of their season. The Blue Jays are scheduled to send RHP Aaron Sanchez to the hill against the Yankees in the first game of a three-game series in the Bronx tomorrow night.

