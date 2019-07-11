Homestand Highlights: Stripers Host First Responders Night, Latitude & Longitude Shirt Giveaway

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers return to Coolray Field for a seven-game homestand from July 15-21. The Stripers host the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies) for four games from July 15-18 and the Rochester Red Wings (Minnesota Twins) for three games from July 19-21. The homestand includes Go Green Night with a Reusable Straw Giveaway on July 15, Camp Day on July 18, First Responders Night and Friday Fireworks on July 19, a Stripers Latitude & Longitude Shirt Giveaway on July 20, and much more.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Monday, July 15 - Stripers vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

Presenting Sponsor: Aaron's

Go Green Night: The first 500 fans will receive a reusable straw and Aaron's pens/pencils.

Tuesday, July 16 - Stripers vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

Presenting Sponsor: Coolray Heating & Cooling

Coolray Family Value Tuesday: Each Tuesday, get $2 hot dogs and $1 desserts.

Wednesday, July 17 - Stripers vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

Presenting Sponsor: Kicks 101.5 FM

Wet Nose Wednesday: Dogs receive free admission with a paid owner on The Bank. Upgrade your ticket to the Doggie Bag for $13 (includes one General Admission human ticket, a hot dog, and a doggie bandana).

Thursday, July 18 - Stripers vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies)

Game Time: First pitch is at 12:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 11:00 a.m.

Camp Day: Local youth camps and day cares will be in attendance for a 12:05 p.m. game.

Friday, July 19 - Stripers vs. Rochester Red Wings (Minnesota Twins)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

First Responders Night: The Stripers pay tribute to local first responders, including police officers, fire fighters, and more.

Friday Fireworks: Stick around after the game for a spectacular fireworks display!

Saturday, July 20 - Stripers vs. Rochester Red Wings (Minnesota Twins)

Game Time: First pitch is at 6:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 5:00 p.m.

Stripers Latitude & Longitude Shirt Giveaway: "X' marks the spot for Coolray Field with this nautical-themed latitude & longitude Stripers shirt, which will be offered in size M and XL. Shirts will be given away to the first 2,500 fans.

Sunday, July 21 - Stripers vs. Rochester Red Wings (Minnesota Twins)

Game Time: First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 12:00 p.m.

Presenting Sponsor: Georgia United Credit Union

Sunday Funday: Bring your family to Coolray Field for pregame Catch on the Field and postgame Kids Run the Bases.

Tickets for all Gwinnett Stripers home games are on sale now at the Coolray Field Ticket Office and online at GoStripers.com/tickets.

