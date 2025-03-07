Carolina Core FC Sign Forward Anthony Sumo Jr.

March 7, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

HIGH POINT - Carolina Core FC today announced that the club has signed forward Anthony Sumo Jr.

Sumo, 25, joins Carolina Core FC after having played with Kalonji Pro-Profile (2020-2024) in the United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) and Apotheos (2023) in the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL). Most recently, Sumo appeared for Kalonji Pro-Profile during the 2024-2025 UPSL regular season, highlighted by 21 goals and 10 assists, making him the fourth top goal-scorer in the league.

"We are thrilled to add Anthony to our Carolina Core FC family," said Carolina Core FC Head Coach Donovan Ricketts. "Anthony will bring a different element to our system, which is a combination of strength and speed."

The Monrovia, Liberia, native was a standout in the UPSL, scoring over 60 goals and registering over 30 assists in the span of four years. During Sumo Jr.'s spell in the UPSL, he compiled two UPSL Golden Boots in Georgia's Premier Division (2020 and 2024/25) in addition to winning four Georgia Division Championships (2019-21, 2024/25). Throughout his four seasons spent in the UPSL, Sumo Jr. would win six Man of the Match awards for his outstanding displays. Sumo Jr. is the son of former legendary Liberian National Team striker, Anthony "Papee" Sumo Sr.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Anthony Sumo Jr.

Position: Forward

Height: 6-3

Weight: 205

Date Of Birth: April 26, 1999

Age: 25

Birthplace: Monrovia, Liberia

Nationality: Liberian

Last Club: Kalonji Pro-Profile (UPSL)

Transaction: Carolina Core FC sign forward Anthony Sumo Jr. on a free contract.

