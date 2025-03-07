Sporting KC II Opens 2025 on the Road at Houston

March 7, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II kicks off year four of MLS NEXT Pro in a similar fashion to last season, with a road match against Houston Dynamo 2 at SaberCats Stadium in Houston, Texas. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT and the match can be found on MLSNEXTPro.com or on the MLS YouTube channel. SKC II will look to replicate their result from last year's regular season kickoff as the group claimed a 2-1, comeback victory from Houston

First-year head coach Istvan Urbanyi and assistant coach Ike Opara have assembled a roster chock-full of talented SKC Acadmey products, preseason trialists who impressed in the five-week camp and young first-team players gaining valuable professional experience. A revamped roster also features four returning players from a year ago and a plethora of Academy kids who featured heavily for the team in 2024.

Among the returnees are forwards Medgy Alexandre and Maouloune Goumballe. Both in their second year as professional soccer players, Goumballe ranked third on the team in goal contributions in 2024 with 11 combined goals and assists. He placed second in goals with nine and started the most matches of any SKC II player, missing just one match. Alexandre scored three times in just eight starts and started to come into his own late in the season, scoring in a Decision Day victory over LAFC 2.

Academy products Nati Clarke and Cielo Tschantret are also back for their second season after the pair inked their first professional contracts last year. Clarke already has a wealth of professional experience despite only being 20 years old. The Topeka, Kansas native has started 35 of 47 professional appearances after debuting as an amateur in 2022. Tschantret was a focal point of SKC II's midfielder last year, starting 14 matches, appearing in 22 and scoring once from the holding midfield position.

Shane Donovan, a 17-year-old midfielder earned his first pro contract after starting seven of 10 matches in 2024. He joins Clarke and Tschantret as the three players who have climbed the pathway and secured professional deals after earning them in the Academy system. Other talented Academy players who are on amateur deals, preserving their NCAA eligibility, are Leo Christiano, Jacob Molinaro and Johann Ortiz. The three were with Sporting KC's first team for the entirety of preseason and all appeared for SKC II in 2024. Carter Derksen, Zane Wantland and Nate Young signed their first amateur deals ahead of Saturday's match as well and are looking to make their pro debuts.

At the end of February, SKC II announced the signing of six preseason trialists to help supplement the roster. This skilled group of players includes 2025 MLS SuperDraft selection Anthony Samways. A defender from Loveland, Ohio the former Buckeye helped lead the Buckeyes to the 2024 NCAA College Cup semifinals in his senior season, logged 67 appearances for the Buckeyes and finished his career with two goals and 13 assists. Beckham Uderitz, son of former Kansas City Wizards midfielder Scott Uderitz, signed his first pro deal after playing for Seattle University. Former Michigan Wolverine Pierre Lurot joins SKC II after a five year college career that also included stops at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri, and the University of Indianapolis.

Midfielder Gael Quintero wrapped up a four-year college career split between St. Mary's College and Loyola Marymount in which he was named to the WCC All-Freshman Team in 2021. Forward David Zavala developed in the Real Salt Lake Academy before departing for the Chivas Guadalajara Academy where he played up to the U-23 level. Bryan Arellano brings professional experience to the table after spending the last two seasons with Austin FC II, winning MLS NEXT Pro Cup in 2023 and making 21 MLS NEXT Pro appearances in 2024.

Following the season opener against Houston, Sporting will return to Kansas City to take on St. Louis CITY2 in the home opener at Children's Mercy Victory Field at Swope Soccer Village. The rivalry-renewing fixture is set for Friday, March 14 at 6 p.m. CT. Five days later, the team begins Lamar Hunt US Open Cup play against Benny Feilhaber, Sacha Kljestan and the Des Moines Menace. Tickets for all SKC II home matches, including the Open Cup are on sale at SeatGeek.com.

Match Information:

MLS NEXT Pro: Match 1

Date: Saturday, March 8, 2024

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. CT

Location: SaberCats Stadium (Houston, Texas)

Watch: MLSNEXTPro.com

